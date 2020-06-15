5321 Summerlin Rd. #2107

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

MYSTIC GARDENS 2 BED/2 BATH FREE $100 Amazon Gift Card for the Month of July! If your approved before July 31st, 2020 - FREE $100 Amazon Gift Card for the Month of July!

If your approved before July 31st, 2020 and move in Before August 31st, 2020 You will be entitled to a $100 Amazon Gift Card with in 30 days of your move in.Renovated first floor 2 bed 2 bath condo! All new granite counters, appliances, Washer & Dryer in unit, new fixtures, and vinyl wood look flooring throughout. Great location, close to shopping and restaurants.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5644424)