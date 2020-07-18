4364 Avian AVE

Amenities

FANTASTIC FORT MYERS VILLA in PROVIDENCE PARK GATED community centrally located and adjacent to the EASTWOOD GOLF COURSE. 3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 cars garage and laundry in residence. All appliances, including washer and dryer. Breakfast Bar and Pantry for groceries. Spacious Great Room with sliding doors to the screened lanai area with a relaxing landscaping view. Master bedrooms with walk in closet and the master bath with dual sinks and separated shower and bath tub. This unit is ready to move in, just call and make your appointment!!!