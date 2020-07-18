All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:53 AM

4364 Avian AVE

4364 Avian Avenue · (239) 878-9307
Location

4364 Avian Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33916

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FANTASTIC FORT MYERS VILLA in PROVIDENCE PARK GATED community centrally located and adjacent to the EASTWOOD GOLF COURSE. 3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 cars garage and laundry in residence. All appliances, including washer and dryer. Breakfast Bar and Pantry for groceries. Spacious Great Room with sliding doors to the screened lanai area with a relaxing landscaping view. Master bedrooms with walk in closet and the master bath with dual sinks and separated shower and bath tub. This unit is ready to move in, just call and make your appointment!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4364 Avian AVE have any available units?
4364 Avian AVE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4364 Avian AVE have?
Some of 4364 Avian AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4364 Avian AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4364 Avian AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4364 Avian AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4364 Avian AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 4364 Avian AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4364 Avian AVE offers parking.
Does 4364 Avian AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4364 Avian AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4364 Avian AVE have a pool?
No, 4364 Avian AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4364 Avian AVE have accessible units?
No, 4364 Avian AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4364 Avian AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4364 Avian AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4364 Avian AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4364 Avian AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
