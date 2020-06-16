All apartments in Fort Myers
Find more places like 4175 Castilla CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Myers, FL
/
4175 Castilla CIR
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:26 AM

4175 Castilla CIR

4175 Castilla Cir · (419) 351-8742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Myers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4175 Castilla Cir, Fort Myers, FL 33916
Metro Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
Desirable second floor condo now available in the centrally located community of Villas at Venezia! This unfurnished unit includes all kitchen appliances, a stack-able washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and a large walk in closet in the master bedroom, and features newly installed tile through the entire condo. It also has a screened in lanai where you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the evening sunsets in the comfort of your own home.
The community of Villas at Venezia offers a pool, clubhouse, tot-lot, fitness center, and a racket-ball court.
Trash removal included.
Small pet okay with approval.
Maximum pet weight is 25 Lbs. call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4175 Castilla CIR have any available units?
4175 Castilla CIR has a unit available for $1,159 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4175 Castilla CIR have?
Some of 4175 Castilla CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4175 Castilla CIR currently offering any rent specials?
4175 Castilla CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4175 Castilla CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 4175 Castilla CIR is pet friendly.
Does 4175 Castilla CIR offer parking?
No, 4175 Castilla CIR does not offer parking.
Does 4175 Castilla CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4175 Castilla CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4175 Castilla CIR have a pool?
Yes, 4175 Castilla CIR has a pool.
Does 4175 Castilla CIR have accessible units?
No, 4175 Castilla CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 4175 Castilla CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4175 Castilla CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4175 Castilla CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4175 Castilla CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4175 Castilla CIR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33919
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33916
Millennium
9505 Blackwood Cir
Fort Myers, FL 33967
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane
Fort Myers, FL 33907
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop
Fort Myers, FL 33966
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court
Fort Myers, FL 33913
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane
Fort Myers, FL 33908
The Corals
7310 Penzance Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33966

Similar Pages

Fort Myers 1 BedroomsFort Myers 2 Bedrooms
Fort Myers Apartments with ParkingFort Myers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Myers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FL
Port LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winkler Safe NeighborhoodPelican Preserve
Forum

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Gulf Coast UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Hodges University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity