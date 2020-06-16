4175 Castilla CIR

Amenities

Desirable second floor condo now available in the centrally located community of Villas at Venezia! This unfurnished unit includes all kitchen appliances, a stack-able washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and a large walk in closet in the master bedroom, and features newly installed tile through the entire condo. It also has a screened in lanai where you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the evening sunsets in the comfort of your own home.

The community of Villas at Venezia offers a pool, clubhouse, tot-lot, fitness center, and a racket-ball court.

Trash removal included.

Small pet okay with approval.

Maximum pet weight is 25 Lbs. call for details.