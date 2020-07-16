3853 Luverne St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Offering two year lease of charming home along the much desired McGregor Boulevard historic district, near Fort Myers County Club and quick access to Downtown Fort Myers river district! Over 1800 sq feet home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, two car garage, bonus room for in home office and laundry room. This home features circular driveway, private courtyard for small children or gardening projects, double door entry, beautifully remolded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.