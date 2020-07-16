All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:37 AM

3853 Luverne St

3853 Luverne Street · (239) 997-4444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3853 Luverne Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901
Palm Lee Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1805 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Offering two year lease of charming home along the much desired McGregor Boulevard historic district, near Fort Myers County Club and quick access to Downtown Fort Myers river district! Over 1800 sq feet home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, two car garage, bonus room for in home office and laundry room. This home features circular driveway, private courtyard for small children or gardening projects, double door entry, beautifully remolded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3853 Luverne St have any available units?
3853 Luverne St has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3853 Luverne St have?
Some of 3853 Luverne St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3853 Luverne St currently offering any rent specials?
3853 Luverne St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3853 Luverne St pet-friendly?
No, 3853 Luverne St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 3853 Luverne St offer parking?
Yes, 3853 Luverne St offers parking.
Does 3853 Luverne St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3853 Luverne St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3853 Luverne St have a pool?
No, 3853 Luverne St does not have a pool.
Does 3853 Luverne St have accessible units?
No, 3853 Luverne St does not have accessible units.
Does 3853 Luverne St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3853 Luverne St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3853 Luverne St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3853 Luverne St has units with air conditioning.
