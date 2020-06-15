3616 Pine Oak Cir Apt 102

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool clubhouse carpet

ANNUAL Rental - This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with a 1 car garage features a fenced in patio, an open kitchen, a spacious living room, 3 bed and 2 bathrooms upstairs and 1/2 a bath downstairs, tile and carpet flooring.



Forest Lake Townhomes is a professionally managed gated community with clubhouse and community pool.



OWNER requires 1st and last month rent, 1 month Security deposit, final cleaning fee, Application/Background check fee applies.



A separate HOA application is required, HoA rules and regulations apply. Sorry no smoking, no pets, no commercial vehicles, limited assigned parking. Please allow up to 15 days for renters approval by the HOA.



NOTE: Rental status may change without notice. Use online links for automated showings and downloading rental applications. Partial applications will not be accepted. Completed rental applications with all required documentation and applicable fees can be dropped off at the office from Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.