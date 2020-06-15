All apartments in Fort Myers
3616 Pine Oak Cir Apt 102
3616 Pine Oak Cir Apt 102

3616 Pine Oak Cir · (239) 260-0556
Location

3616 Pine Oak Cir, Fort Myers, FL 33916
Metro Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1447 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
ANNUAL Rental - This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with a 1 car garage features a fenced in patio, an open kitchen, a spacious living room, 3 bed and 2 bathrooms upstairs and 1/2 a bath downstairs, tile and carpet flooring.

Forest Lake Townhomes is a professionally managed gated community with clubhouse and community pool.

OWNER requires 1st and last month rent, 1 month Security deposit, final cleaning fee, Application/Background check fee applies.

A separate HOA application is required, HoA rules and regulations apply. Sorry no smoking, no pets, no commercial vehicles, limited assigned parking. Please allow up to 15 days for renters approval by the HOA.

NOTE: Rental status may change without notice. Use online links for automated showings and downloading rental applications. Partial applications will not be accepted. Completed rental applications with all required documentation and applicable fees can be dropped off at the office from Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 Pine Oak Cir Apt 102 have any available units?
3616 Pine Oak Cir Apt 102 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3616 Pine Oak Cir Apt 102 have?
Some of 3616 Pine Oak Cir Apt 102's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3616 Pine Oak Cir Apt 102 currently offering any rent specials?
3616 Pine Oak Cir Apt 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 Pine Oak Cir Apt 102 pet-friendly?
No, 3616 Pine Oak Cir Apt 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 3616 Pine Oak Cir Apt 102 offer parking?
Yes, 3616 Pine Oak Cir Apt 102 offers parking.
Does 3616 Pine Oak Cir Apt 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 Pine Oak Cir Apt 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 Pine Oak Cir Apt 102 have a pool?
Yes, 3616 Pine Oak Cir Apt 102 has a pool.
Does 3616 Pine Oak Cir Apt 102 have accessible units?
No, 3616 Pine Oak Cir Apt 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 Pine Oak Cir Apt 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3616 Pine Oak Cir Apt 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3616 Pine Oak Cir Apt 102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3616 Pine Oak Cir Apt 102 does not have units with air conditioning.
