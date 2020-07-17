All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3167 Antica Street

3167 Antica Street · (612) 408-6736
Location

3167 Antica Street, Fort Myers, FL 33905
Forum

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1675 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,675

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1716 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Available 08/01/20 Gated Comm at The Colonade; 3 Bdrm Townhouse+Loft - Property Id: 304125

Available August 1, 2020

Beautiful Large 3 bedroom, loft and 2.5 bathroom townhome 1 car attached garage. Enjoy large walk-in closet in the master bedroom, custom paint throughout the unit, granite counter tops, cherry wood cabinets throughout unit, marble bathroom tops, upgraded appliance package. 2 blocks from the amenities such as pool, spa, gym, kids playground, tennis, and much more! Basic Cable is included in the rental rate.

This townhouse is located in the gated community of The Colonnade at the Forum with a perfect location to the Forum Shopping Center that includes Target, Ross, Home Depot, Starbucks and restaurants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3167-antica-street-ft-myer-fl/304125
Property Id 304125

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5937838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3167 Antica Street have any available units?
3167 Antica Street has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3167 Antica Street have?
Some of 3167 Antica Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3167 Antica Street currently offering any rent specials?
3167 Antica Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3167 Antica Street pet-friendly?
No, 3167 Antica Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 3167 Antica Street offer parking?
Yes, 3167 Antica Street offers parking.
Does 3167 Antica Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3167 Antica Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3167 Antica Street have a pool?
Yes, 3167 Antica Street has a pool.
Does 3167 Antica Street have accessible units?
No, 3167 Antica Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3167 Antica Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3167 Antica Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3167 Antica Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3167 Antica Street does not have units with air conditioning.
