Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Gated Comm at The Colonade; 3 Bdrm Townhouse+Loft - Property Id: 304125
Available August 1, 2020
Beautiful Large 3 bedroom, loft and 2.5 bathroom townhome 1 car attached garage. Enjoy large walk-in closet in the master bedroom, custom paint throughout the unit, granite counter tops, cherry wood cabinets throughout unit, marble bathroom tops, upgraded appliance package. 2 blocks from the amenities such as pool, spa, gym, kids playground, tennis, and much more! Basic Cable is included in the rental rate.
This townhouse is located in the gated community of The Colonnade at the Forum with a perfect location to the Forum Shopping Center that includes Target, Ross, Home Depot, Starbucks and restaurants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3167-antica-street-ft-myer-fl/304125
Property Id 304125
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5937838)