Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court

Available 08/01/20 Gated Comm at The Colonade; 3 Bdrm Townhouse+Loft - Property Id: 304125



Available August 1, 2020



Beautiful Large 3 bedroom, loft and 2.5 bathroom townhome 1 car attached garage. Enjoy large walk-in closet in the master bedroom, custom paint throughout the unit, granite counter tops, cherry wood cabinets throughout unit, marble bathroom tops, upgraded appliance package. 2 blocks from the amenities such as pool, spa, gym, kids playground, tennis, and much more! Basic Cable is included in the rental rate.



This townhouse is located in the gated community of The Colonnade at the Forum with a perfect location to the Forum Shopping Center that includes Target, Ross, Home Depot, Starbucks and restaurants.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3167-antica-street-ft-myer-fl/304125

No Pets Allowed



