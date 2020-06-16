All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:33 PM

2797 1st ST

2797 First Street · (239) 849-2509
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2797 First Street, Fort Myers, FL 33916
East 1st Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 804 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
This two bedroom/two bath 8th floor unit in Beau Rivage will not be available for long. Located in the Downtown Fort Myers River District, Beau Rivage boasts upscale amenities including a community pool, spa, fitness center, theater and more. This beautifully maintained unit includes a large kitchen with updated appliances, tile and carpet and master suite with a view! The over-sized screened balcony, with views of the Caloosahatchee River, provides an extra living space with sliding windows or open and enjoy the river breeze. It is fully furnished with everything you need to simply arrive and begin enjoying Southwest Florida's beautiful scenery, sunny weather and remarkable sunsets. Come enjoy Florida living and all The Fort Myers District offers! Available May 1st thru December 31st. No pets. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2797 1st ST have any available units?
2797 1st ST has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2797 1st ST have?
Some of 2797 1st ST's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2797 1st ST currently offering any rent specials?
2797 1st ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2797 1st ST pet-friendly?
No, 2797 1st ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 2797 1st ST offer parking?
No, 2797 1st ST does not offer parking.
Does 2797 1st ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2797 1st ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2797 1st ST have a pool?
Yes, 2797 1st ST has a pool.
Does 2797 1st ST have accessible units?
No, 2797 1st ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2797 1st ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2797 1st ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2797 1st ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2797 1st ST does not have units with air conditioning.
