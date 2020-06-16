2797 1st ST

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated gym pool hot tub media room

Unit Amenities carpet furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool hot tub media room

This two bedroom/two bath 8th floor unit in Beau Rivage will not be available for long. Located in the Downtown Fort Myers River District, Beau Rivage boasts upscale amenities including a community pool, spa, fitness center, theater and more. This beautifully maintained unit includes a large kitchen with updated appliances, tile and carpet and master suite with a view! The over-sized screened balcony, with views of the Caloosahatchee River, provides an extra living space with sliding windows or open and enjoy the river breeze. It is fully furnished with everything you need to simply arrive and begin enjoying Southwest Florida's beautiful scenery, sunny weather and remarkable sunsets. Come enjoy Florida living and all The Fort Myers District offers! Available May 1st thru December 31st. No pets. No smoking.