All apartments in Fort Myers
Find more places like 2745 1st ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Myers, FL
/
2745 1st ST
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:10 PM

2745 1st ST

2745 First Street · (952) 457-1399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Myers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2745 First Street, Fort Myers, FL 33916
East 1st Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 115 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
parking
24hr gym
pool
pool table
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
tennis court
No in person showings at this time. 05/23 expected date. Virtual showings are available,This condo is very well done! Furnished, Turnkey if you want! Park inside, right by your Condo! No Stairs, No elevator needed to car! This Loft has two FULL bathrooms! 2 showers! 22' tall living area and Lania, open stairwell, granite, tile great views, Minutes to Downton Fort Myers River District! Pics don't do this justice, call for quick easy viewing! Available for shorter terms if needed! There are bike cages, kayak racks, motorcycle parking, covered inside secure parking, 24 hr gym, Happy hr twice monthly at next door over, pool table there too, heated pool, spa, 24/7 gym, security onsite, security cameras, pickleball, tennis, a small park and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2745 1st ST have any available units?
2745 1st ST has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2745 1st ST have?
Some of 2745 1st ST's amenities include granite counters, parking, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2745 1st ST currently offering any rent specials?
2745 1st ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2745 1st ST pet-friendly?
No, 2745 1st ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 2745 1st ST offer parking?
Yes, 2745 1st ST does offer parking.
Does 2745 1st ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2745 1st ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2745 1st ST have a pool?
Yes, 2745 1st ST has a pool.
Does 2745 1st ST have accessible units?
No, 2745 1st ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2745 1st ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2745 1st ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2745 1st ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2745 1st ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2745 1st ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Coastal Village
19401 Skidmore Way
Fort Myers, FL 33967
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle
Fort Myers, FL 33908
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr
Fort Myers, FL 33966
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane
Fort Myers, FL 33908
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave
Fort Myers, FL 33901
The Corals
7310 Penzance Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33966

Similar Pages

Fort Myers 1 BedroomsFort Myers 2 Bedrooms
Fort Myers Apartments with ParkingFort Myers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Myers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FL
Port LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winkler Safe NeighborhoodPelican Preserve
Forum

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Gulf Coast UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Hodges University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity