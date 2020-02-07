2745 1st ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool pool table hot tub tennis court

No in person showings at this time. 05/23 expected date. Virtual showings are available,This condo is very well done! Furnished, Turnkey if you want! Park inside, right by your Condo! No Stairs, No elevator needed to car! This Loft has two FULL bathrooms! 2 showers! 22' tall living area and Lania, open stairwell, granite, tile great views, Minutes to Downton Fort Myers River District! Pics don't do this justice, call for quick easy viewing! Available for shorter terms if needed! There are bike cages, kayak racks, motorcycle parking, covered inside secure parking, 24 hr gym, Happy hr twice monthly at next door over, pool table there too, heated pool, spa, 24/7 gym, security onsite, security cameras, pickleball, tennis, a small park and much more!