Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:47 PM

2743 1st ST

2743 First Street · (239) 939-2411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2743 First Street, Fort Myers, FL 33916
East 1st Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2204 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Furnished SHORT TERM SEASON 2021 is available but minimum 3 months. A private elevator to a large foyer with giant mirror and tapestry and bench. Come into the hallway to the extra large laundry room that holds a washer/dryer combo & dryer alone. Continue to kitchen that has lots of granite counters & wood cupboards. Stainless Steel Appliances & NEW Sci-Fi Refrigerator. Into the open living-room that has a new Leather Sofa & New Flat Screen TV (NEW TV STAND IN LIVING-ROOM not in photo!). Master has a Queen bed & large TV. Into the Master Bath for a choice of a soaking tub OR a walk in shower. 2 sinks on a extra long counter. Spare bedroom has a Queen bed and a new TV. Spare full bath is in between this bedroom & the large Den-TV ROOM. Queen Sleeper Sofa in Den. Extra large lanai overlooking River & Pool below. Amazing sunsets to enjoy! Lots of supplies so just bring your personals, your PC and your groceries. No Pets. AMMENITIES: GYM, TENNIS, BBQ, TIKI BAR AT HEATED POOL, SPA. I UNDER COVER GARAGE. Check out myriverdistrict

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2743 1st ST have any available units?
2743 1st ST has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2743 1st ST have?
Some of 2743 1st ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2743 1st ST currently offering any rent specials?
2743 1st ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2743 1st ST pet-friendly?
No, 2743 1st ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 2743 1st ST offer parking?
Yes, 2743 1st ST does offer parking.
Does 2743 1st ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2743 1st ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2743 1st ST have a pool?
Yes, 2743 1st ST has a pool.
Does 2743 1st ST have accessible units?
No, 2743 1st ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2743 1st ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2743 1st ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2743 1st ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2743 1st ST does not have units with air conditioning.
