2743 1st ST

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage stainless steel gym pool

Furnished SHORT TERM SEASON 2021 is available but minimum 3 months. A private elevator to a large foyer with giant mirror and tapestry and bench. Come into the hallway to the extra large laundry room that holds a washer/dryer combo & dryer alone. Continue to kitchen that has lots of granite counters & wood cupboards. Stainless Steel Appliances & NEW Sci-Fi Refrigerator. Into the open living-room that has a new Leather Sofa & New Flat Screen TV (NEW TV STAND IN LIVING-ROOM not in photo!). Master has a Queen bed & large TV. Into the Master Bath for a choice of a soaking tub OR a walk in shower. 2 sinks on a extra long counter. Spare bedroom has a Queen bed and a new TV. Spare full bath is in between this bedroom & the large Den-TV ROOM. Queen Sleeper Sofa in Den. Extra large lanai overlooking River & Pool below. Amazing sunsets to enjoy! Lots of supplies so just bring your personals, your PC and your groceries. No Pets. AMMENITIES: GYM, TENNIS, BBQ, TIKI BAR AT HEATED POOL, SPA. I UNDER COVER GARAGE. Check out myriverdistrict