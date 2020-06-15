All apartments in Fort Myers
Find more places like 1910 Virginia AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Myers, FL
/
1910 Virginia AVE
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:14 PM

1910 Virginia AVE

1910 Virginia Ave · (239) 989-0111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Myers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1910 Virginia Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901
West 1st Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This gorgeous 1 bdrm, 1 bath unfurnished unit boasts of a Completely custom design and unlike any Unit in the Complex, you will simply be captivated from the moment you enter the Foyer. Having recently undergone a major renovation, this unit is just pristine. No expense was spared with this renovation and boasts the best finishes available. Designed with an open concept Great-Room concept, the flow of the living
area is superb and perfect for entertaining Family and Friends. The Kitchen is outfitted with Thomasville Cabinetry, Samsung Stainless Steel Appliances, Under Mount Lights and Quartz Counter tops. Simply superb views of the River are found from the Living Room and the Master Suite. YES, right from your bed you get the MILLION DOLLAR VIEW of the River. Pointe Royale offers 24 Hour Gated Security, Pool, Planned Social Activities and is one of the Friendliest "Neighborhoods" you will ever find. The Location is right in the Fort Myers River District and you can walk or take the Trolly to the World Class Restaurants, Clubs, Shops and even the Winter Estates of the Edison and Ford's. Come be ready to be amazed with this unit as it's truly ONE OF A KIND!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Virginia AVE have any available units?
1910 Virginia AVE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1910 Virginia AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Virginia AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Virginia AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1910 Virginia AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 1910 Virginia AVE offer parking?
No, 1910 Virginia AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1910 Virginia AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 Virginia AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Virginia AVE have a pool?
Yes, 1910 Virginia AVE has a pool.
Does 1910 Virginia AVE have accessible units?
No, 1910 Virginia AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Virginia AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 Virginia AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 Virginia AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 Virginia AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1910 Virginia AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33919
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33916
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle
Fort Myers, FL 33908
Millennium
9505 Blackwood Cir
Fort Myers, FL 33967
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop
Fort Myers, FL 33966
The Corals
7310 Penzance Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33966

Similar Pages

Fort Myers 1 BedroomsFort Myers 2 Bedrooms
Fort Myers Apartments with ParkingFort Myers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Myers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FL
Port LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winkler Safe NeighborhoodPelican Preserve
Forum

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Gulf Coast UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Hodges University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity