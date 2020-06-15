1910 Virginia AVE

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This gorgeous 1 bdrm, 1 bath unfurnished unit boasts of a Completely custom design and unlike any Unit in the Complex, you will simply be captivated from the moment you enter the Foyer. Having recently undergone a major renovation, this unit is just pristine. No expense was spared with this renovation and boasts the best finishes available. Designed with an open concept Great-Room concept, the flow of the living

area is superb and perfect for entertaining Family and Friends. The Kitchen is outfitted with Thomasville Cabinetry, Samsung Stainless Steel Appliances, Under Mount Lights and Quartz Counter tops. Simply superb views of the River are found from the Living Room and the Master Suite. YES, right from your bed you get the MILLION DOLLAR VIEW of the River. Pointe Royale offers 24 Hour Gated Security, Pool, Planned Social Activities and is one of the Friendliest "Neighborhoods" you will ever find. The Location is right in the Fort Myers River District and you can walk or take the Trolly to the World Class Restaurants, Clubs, Shops and even the Winter Estates of the Edison and Ford's. Come be ready to be amazed with this unit as it's truly ONE OF A KIND!