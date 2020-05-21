1437 Argyle DR

Amenities

Short Term Lease Available from NOW to up to an annual lease.



Location, Location, Location. Fully updated, Furnished and Turnkey Ranch style, 4 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, Pool home. Any rentals less than 6 months must pay 11% bed tax on top of the monthly rent. Everything is included including, Electric, WiFi, cable, Netflix, water, pool and lawn service.



Split bedroom floor plan with 18x18 Travertine marble floors. Beautiful pool and tropical garden views from the large king size master bedroom that’s connected to a master bath featuring a large soaking tub, His & Her vanities with LED mirrors and, a beautiful marble tiled shower; His & Her walk-in closets are also connected to the master bedroom. The house also features a large gourmet kitchen connecting to dining and family rooms. It has custom 42” height cabinets, granite counter tops and new top of the line stainless steel appliances. The large dining table can host 8 to 10 people and overlooks the pool area through the French doors.