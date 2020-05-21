All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated April 6 2020 at 10:00 PM

1437 Argyle DR

1437 Argyle Drive · (239) 464-1017
Location

1437 Argyle Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33919
Argyle

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Short Term Lease Available from NOW to up to an annual lease.

Location, Location, Location. Fully updated, Furnished and Turnkey Ranch style, 4 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, Pool home. Any rentals less than 6 months must pay 11% bed tax on top of the monthly rent. Everything is included including, Electric, WiFi, cable, Netflix, water, pool and lawn service.

Split bedroom floor plan with 18x18 Travertine marble floors. Beautiful pool and tropical garden views from the large king size master bedroom that’s connected to a master bath featuring a large soaking tub, His & Her vanities with LED mirrors and, a beautiful marble tiled shower; His & Her walk-in closets are also connected to the master bedroom. The house also features a large gourmet kitchen connecting to dining and family rooms. It has custom 42” height cabinets, granite counter tops and new top of the line stainless steel appliances. The large dining table can host 8 to 10 people and overlooks the pool area through the French doors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1437 Argyle DR have any available units?
1437 Argyle DR has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1437 Argyle DR have?
Some of 1437 Argyle DR's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1437 Argyle DR currently offering any rent specials?
1437 Argyle DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 Argyle DR pet-friendly?
No, 1437 Argyle DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 1437 Argyle DR offer parking?
Yes, 1437 Argyle DR does offer parking.
Does 1437 Argyle DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1437 Argyle DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 Argyle DR have a pool?
Yes, 1437 Argyle DR has a pool.
Does 1437 Argyle DR have accessible units?
No, 1437 Argyle DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 Argyle DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1437 Argyle DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1437 Argyle DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1437 Argyle DR does not have units with air conditioning.
