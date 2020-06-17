All apartments in Fort Myers
Find more places like 1412 Park Shore Circle, 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Myers, FL
/
1412 Park Shore Circle, 4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1412 Park Shore Circle, 4

1412 Park Shore Cir · (239) 936-1320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Myers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1412 Park Shore Cir, Fort Myers, FL 33901
Hamlet

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1412 Park Shore Circle, 4 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
courtyard
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
internet access
Hamlet - Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath seasonal/short term villa in the Hamlet community! Walking into the foyer you will be greeted with soft colored, freshly painted walls, and brand new tile. Step into the living room and relax on the new sofa or chit chat with the family at the dining area. The kitchen has recently installed granite counter tops, includes all kitchen appliances, and beautiful light fixtures hanging over the bar. If you want some relaxation, lay in the queen size bed and enjoy a movie on the flat screen tv. If you are looking to soak up the Florida sun, there is a private courtyard for you read a magazine or spend time with family. A full size washer and dryer are in the home along with anything else you will need enjoy your stay. Utilities included: electric, water, sewer, wifi, basic cable.

Available:
Now thru November 2020 - $1,300
December 2020 - $2,000
January 2021 thru March 2021 - $2,700
April 2021 - $2,000

Fees and Taxes:
$1000 Refundable Security Deposit
$250 Cleaning Fee
$200 Booking Fee
$145 HOA Application Fee
11.5% Tourist Tax

In an effort to STOP internet fraud, we highly recommend that you DO NOT send funds to someone who cannot allow you to enter the home for a showing. If you live out of the state and cannot verify a rental, we urge you to perform a Google search on the address. This should reveal the true rental listing agent. You may want to drive by the property to see if there is a sign indicating the true rental listing agent, although many association communities do not allow signage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4173619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Park Shore Circle, 4 have any available units?
1412 Park Shore Circle, 4 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1412 Park Shore Circle, 4 have?
Some of 1412 Park Shore Circle, 4's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Park Shore Circle, 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Park Shore Circle, 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Park Shore Circle, 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1412 Park Shore Circle, 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 1412 Park Shore Circle, 4 offer parking?
No, 1412 Park Shore Circle, 4 does not offer parking.
Does 1412 Park Shore Circle, 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1412 Park Shore Circle, 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Park Shore Circle, 4 have a pool?
No, 1412 Park Shore Circle, 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Park Shore Circle, 4 have accessible units?
No, 1412 Park Shore Circle, 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Park Shore Circle, 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1412 Park Shore Circle, 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1412 Park Shore Circle, 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1412 Park Shore Circle, 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1412 Park Shore Circle, 4?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33919
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33916
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct
Fort Myers, FL 33912
Millennium
9505 Blackwood Cir
Fort Myers, FL 33967
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way
Fort Myers, FL 33916

Similar Pages

Fort Myers 1 BedroomsFort Myers 2 Bedrooms
Fort Myers Apartments with ParkingFort Myers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Myers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FL
Port LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winkler Safe NeighborhoodPelican Preserve
Forum

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Gulf Coast UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Hodges University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity