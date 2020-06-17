1412 Park Shore Circle, 4

Amenities

Hamlet - Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath seasonal/short term villa in the Hamlet community! Walking into the foyer you will be greeted with soft colored, freshly painted walls, and brand new tile. Step into the living room and relax on the new sofa or chit chat with the family at the dining area. The kitchen has recently installed granite counter tops, includes all kitchen appliances, and beautiful light fixtures hanging over the bar. If you want some relaxation, lay in the queen size bed and enjoy a movie on the flat screen tv. If you are looking to soak up the Florida sun, there is a private courtyard for you read a magazine or spend time with family. A full size washer and dryer are in the home along with anything else you will need enjoy your stay. Utilities included: electric, water, sewer, wifi, basic cable.



Available:

Now thru November 2020 - $1,300

December 2020 - $2,000

January 2021 thru March 2021 - $2,700

April 2021 - $2,000



Fees and Taxes:

$1000 Refundable Security Deposit

$250 Cleaning Fee

$200 Booking Fee

$145 HOA Application Fee

11.5% Tourist Tax



No Pets Allowed



