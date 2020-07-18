All apartments in Fort Myers
Location

12818 Chadsford Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33913
Arborwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,595

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2852 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
pool table
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Located in The Plantation at Somerset, this impeccable 3 bedroom plus den, 3 full bath home features 3 car garage, heated saltwater pool, open floor plan and plenty of privacy. At 2,488 sqft, this open concept home has 3 generous sized bedrooms, each located in private areas of the residence. Upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans complimented by crown molding and high ceilings in great room, master bedroom and den. Den with French doors is a perfect space for a home office. High impact glass throughout. Somerset is a gated, golf course community located just minutes from I-75, RSW, and Jet Blue Park. Amenities include a 38,000 sqft clubhouse, formal and casual dining, resort-style pool and spa, fitness center, massage and sauna rooms, 6 tennis courts, meeting rooms, golf pro shop, billiards and cards room, a library and aerobics room. Call Marissa for information and showings 954-397-3948

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12818 Chadsford CIR have any available units?
12818 Chadsford CIR has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12818 Chadsford CIR have?
Some of 12818 Chadsford CIR's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12818 Chadsford CIR currently offering any rent specials?
12818 Chadsford CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12818 Chadsford CIR pet-friendly?
No, 12818 Chadsford CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 12818 Chadsford CIR offer parking?
Yes, 12818 Chadsford CIR offers parking.
Does 12818 Chadsford CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12818 Chadsford CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12818 Chadsford CIR have a pool?
Yes, 12818 Chadsford CIR has a pool.
Does 12818 Chadsford CIR have accessible units?
No, 12818 Chadsford CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 12818 Chadsford CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 12818 Chadsford CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12818 Chadsford CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 12818 Chadsford CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
