12818 Chadsford CIR

Amenities

garage recently renovated gym pool ceiling fan pool table

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub sauna tennis court

Located in The Plantation at Somerset, this impeccable 3 bedroom plus den, 3 full bath home features 3 car garage, heated saltwater pool, open floor plan and plenty of privacy. At 2,488 sqft, this open concept home has 3 generous sized bedrooms, each located in private areas of the residence. Upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans complimented by crown molding and high ceilings in great room, master bedroom and den. Den with French doors is a perfect space for a home office. High impact glass throughout. Somerset is a gated, golf course community located just minutes from I-75, RSW, and Jet Blue Park. Amenities include a 38,000 sqft clubhouse, formal and casual dining, resort-style pool and spa, fitness center, massage and sauna rooms, 6 tennis courts, meeting rooms, golf pro shop, billiards and cards room, a library and aerobics room. Call Marissa for information and showings 954-397-3948