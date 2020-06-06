All apartments in Fort Myers
Location

11908 Tulio Way, Fort Myers, FL 33912
Paseo

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3102 · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
furnished
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Great opportunity to rent this waterfront and highly upgraded three bedroom San Pablo flat located in Paseo! Open concept floorplan with split bedrooms. Tile in the entry way, stairs, living areas and wet areas. Upgraded plush carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances with 42" upper cabinets, tile backsplash, under cabinet light and granite countertops. Master suite boasts a shiplap accent wall, dual vanities, soaking tub, shower and oversized walk in closet. Pocket door to the other bedrooms and bathroom which is great for guests and additional privacy. Crown molding. Currently being repainted and in process of being professionally and tastefully furnished. This award winning, luxurious community offers a beautiful town center with a resort-style swimming pool, lap pool, tiki bar, pub, ice cream parlor, spa, movie theater, library, 6 Har-Tru tennis courts and fitness center. Close to the airport, beaches, restaurants, shopping, Minnesota Twins and Red Sox Spring Training facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11908 Tulio WAY have any available units?
11908 Tulio WAY has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11908 Tulio WAY have?
Some of 11908 Tulio WAY's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11908 Tulio WAY currently offering any rent specials?
11908 Tulio WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11908 Tulio WAY pet-friendly?
No, 11908 Tulio WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 11908 Tulio WAY offer parking?
No, 11908 Tulio WAY does not offer parking.
Does 11908 Tulio WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11908 Tulio WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11908 Tulio WAY have a pool?
Yes, 11908 Tulio WAY has a pool.
Does 11908 Tulio WAY have accessible units?
No, 11908 Tulio WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 11908 Tulio WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 11908 Tulio WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11908 Tulio WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 11908 Tulio WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
