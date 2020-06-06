11908 Tulio WAY

Amenities

Great opportunity to rent this waterfront and highly upgraded three bedroom San Pablo flat located in Paseo! Open concept floorplan with split bedrooms. Tile in the entry way, stairs, living areas and wet areas. Upgraded plush carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances with 42" upper cabinets, tile backsplash, under cabinet light and granite countertops. Master suite boasts a shiplap accent wall, dual vanities, soaking tub, shower and oversized walk in closet. Pocket door to the other bedrooms and bathroom which is great for guests and additional privacy. Crown molding. Currently being repainted and in process of being professionally and tastefully furnished. This award winning, luxurious community offers a beautiful town center with a resort-style swimming pool, lap pool, tiki bar, pub, ice cream parlor, spa, movie theater, library, 6 Har-Tru tennis courts and fitness center. Close to the airport, beaches, restaurants, shopping, Minnesota Twins and Red Sox Spring Training facilities.