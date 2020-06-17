11908 Izarra WAY

Amenities

Don't miss out on this upgraded (unfurnished) RENTAL, ready for you! SAN-PABLO floor plan with 3-bedrooms and 2 full baths, plus attached 2-car garage. This spectacular home overlooks a butterfly lake in the award-winning PASEO community! Come and live the lifestyle you deserve! This amazing community offers many fine resort-style amenities, 26,000 sq. ft. village center, which has earned Aurora and Pinnacle Awards for Superior Design, boasts a luxurious resort-style swimming pool, lap pool, 6 Har-Tru tennis courts, pub, movie theater, ice cream parlor, spa, fitness center, and internet cafe library. This amazing resort-style community will have you feeling like you are on an island far away! Close to the Airport, shopping, and Red Sox and Minnesota Twins Spring Training facilities! Do not miss this opportunity to own this home! *Rentals in paseo are not allowed to have pets.