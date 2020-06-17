All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:38 PM

11908 Izarra WAY

11908 Izarra Way · (239) 229-2232
Location

11908 Izarra Way, Fort Myers, FL 33912
Paseo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
Don't miss out on this upgraded (unfurnished) RENTAL, ready for you! SAN-PABLO floor plan with 3-bedrooms and 2 full baths, plus attached 2-car garage. This spectacular home overlooks a butterfly lake in the award-winning PASEO community! Come and live the lifestyle you deserve! This amazing community offers many fine resort-style amenities, 26,000 sq. ft. village center, which has earned Aurora and Pinnacle Awards for Superior Design, boasts a luxurious resort-style swimming pool, lap pool, 6 Har-Tru tennis courts, pub, movie theater, ice cream parlor, spa, fitness center, and internet cafe library. This amazing resort-style community will have you feeling like you are on an island far away! Close to the Airport, shopping, and Red Sox and Minnesota Twins Spring Training facilities! Do not miss this opportunity to own this home! *Rentals in paseo are not allowed to have pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11908 Izarra WAY have any available units?
11908 Izarra WAY has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11908 Izarra WAY have?
Some of 11908 Izarra WAY's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11908 Izarra WAY currently offering any rent specials?
11908 Izarra WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11908 Izarra WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 11908 Izarra WAY is pet friendly.
Does 11908 Izarra WAY offer parking?
Yes, 11908 Izarra WAY does offer parking.
Does 11908 Izarra WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11908 Izarra WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11908 Izarra WAY have a pool?
Yes, 11908 Izarra WAY has a pool.
Does 11908 Izarra WAY have accessible units?
No, 11908 Izarra WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 11908 Izarra WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 11908 Izarra WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11908 Izarra WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 11908 Izarra WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
