11907 Adoncia WAY

(Booked for Feb and Mar 2021) Beautiful 2nd floor condo in the much sought after community of Paseo. TURNKEY/FULLY FURNISHED. Enjoy your home away from home in paradise in this fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo while sitting on your balcony sipping coffee overlooking the serene lake view. The condo's upgrades and 2 car garage are sure to please you. The award-winning amenities are ideal for the whole family including a full-service spa, gym, bistro, pub, ice cream parlor, library, movie theater, fishing pier, kids splash zone, lap pool and resort style pool. SUMMER RATES $2,500 PER MONTH