Last updated April 24 2020

11907 Adoncia WAY

11907 Andoncia Way · (920) 540-6822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11907 Andoncia Way, Fort Myers, FL 33912
Paseo

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3005 · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1722 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
(Booked for Feb and Mar 2021) Beautiful 2nd floor condo in the much sought after community of Paseo. TURNKEY/FULLY FURNISHED. Enjoy your home away from home in paradise in this fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo while sitting on your balcony sipping coffee overlooking the serene lake view. The condo's upgrades and 2 car garage are sure to please you. The award-winning amenities are ideal for the whole family including a full-service spa, gym, bistro, pub, ice cream parlor, library, movie theater, fishing pier, kids splash zone, lap pool and resort style pool. SUMMER RATES $2,500 PER MONTH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11907 Adoncia WAY have any available units?
11907 Adoncia WAY has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11907 Adoncia WAY have?
Some of 11907 Adoncia WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11907 Adoncia WAY currently offering any rent specials?
11907 Adoncia WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11907 Adoncia WAY pet-friendly?
No, 11907 Adoncia WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 11907 Adoncia WAY offer parking?
Yes, 11907 Adoncia WAY does offer parking.
Does 11907 Adoncia WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11907 Adoncia WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11907 Adoncia WAY have a pool?
Yes, 11907 Adoncia WAY has a pool.
Does 11907 Adoncia WAY have accessible units?
No, 11907 Adoncia WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 11907 Adoncia WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11907 Adoncia WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 11907 Adoncia WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 11907 Adoncia WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
