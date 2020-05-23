11855 Adoncia WAY

Amenities

ANNUAL UNFURNISHED RENTAL IN PASEO! Tropical waterfront location enjoy a cup of coffee or glass of wine on one of 2 lanai's. The San Clemente floor plan is all on the first floor and boasts a large 2 car garage. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath is set up with two master suites each with own en suite bath and each having their own lanai! . Tons of very nice upgrades, high end cabinets and granite. Rental includes cable, internet, water, garbage, exterior pest, landscaping and use of health club, all pools, tiki, pub and use of all other of Paseo's fabulous amenites. PASEO VOTED COMMUNITY OF THE YEAR 9 YEARS IN A ROW!! Come relax by the RESORT STYLE POOL or enjoy a beverage at the TIKI BAR. Watch a game at the PUB or enjoy brunch at the BISTRO. Grab a friend and watch a movie in the cinema or work out in the FULLY EQUIPPED GYM. Enjoy a game of doubles on the 6 har tru TENNIS COURTS or join in the fun at the PICKLEBALL COURTS.here!! Come enjoy the PASEO LIFESTYLE. Visit community website at MyPaseo.Life to tour the fabulous amenities