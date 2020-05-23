All apartments in Fort Myers
11855 Adoncia WAY

Location

11855 Andoncia Way, Fort Myers, FL 33912
Paseo

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3203 · Avail. now

$1,790

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
ANNUAL UNFURNISHED RENTAL IN PASEO! Tropical waterfront location enjoy a cup of coffee or glass of wine on one of 2 lanai's. The San Clemente floor plan is all on the first floor and boasts a large 2 car garage. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath is set up with two master suites each with own en suite bath and each having their own lanai! . Tons of very nice upgrades, high end cabinets and granite. Rental includes cable, internet, water, garbage, exterior pest, landscaping and use of health club, all pools, tiki, pub and use of all other of Paseo's fabulous amenites. PASEO VOTED COMMUNITY OF THE YEAR 9 YEARS IN A ROW!! Come relax by the RESORT STYLE POOL or enjoy a beverage at the TIKI BAR. Watch a game at the PUB or enjoy brunch at the BISTRO. Grab a friend and watch a movie in the cinema or work out in the FULLY EQUIPPED GYM. Enjoy a game of doubles on the 6 har tru TENNIS COURTS or join in the fun at the PICKLEBALL COURTS.here!! Come enjoy the PASEO LIFESTYLE. Visit community website at MyPaseo.Life to tour the fabulous amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11855 Adoncia WAY have any available units?
11855 Adoncia WAY has a unit available for $1,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11855 Adoncia WAY have?
Some of 11855 Adoncia WAY's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11855 Adoncia WAY currently offering any rent specials?
11855 Adoncia WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11855 Adoncia WAY pet-friendly?
No, 11855 Adoncia WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 11855 Adoncia WAY offer parking?
Yes, 11855 Adoncia WAY does offer parking.
Does 11855 Adoncia WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11855 Adoncia WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11855 Adoncia WAY have a pool?
Yes, 11855 Adoncia WAY has a pool.
Does 11855 Adoncia WAY have accessible units?
No, 11855 Adoncia WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 11855 Adoncia WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 11855 Adoncia WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11855 Adoncia WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 11855 Adoncia WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
