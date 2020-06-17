11845 Palba WAY

Amenities

***THREE MONTH MINIMUM. PASEO RESORTS largest (2084 sq ft) and rarest townhouse at Paseo, the Santa Rosa. Elegant wood flooring and dark wood cabinets complementing the granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. (ONLY 14 SANTA ROSA IN PASEO!). Corner unit with windows facing three different orientations, offering plenty of light throughout the day. On the second floor a large loft provides lots of space for the family or an office. The 2 car garage has direct access to the kitchen. Large master bedroom offers a custom-built closet. 2 King Beds, 1 Queen, 1 Queen Sleeper Sofa in Den. Paseo is one of the most amenity rich communities in Fort Myers boasting numerous amenities & activities with a resort style pool, ice cream shop, pub, gym, movie theater, full service salon, tennis, bocce, pickle ball, billiards, fishing! Very convenient location close to I 75, airport, daily shopping needs, upscale shopping at Bell Tower and Gulf Coast Town Center & short drive to Fort Myers beach and Sanibel. OPEN SEASON 2021. $4200 PLUS 11.5%. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. NO PETS.