11845 Palba WAY
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:06 AM

11845 Palba WAY

11845 Pabla Way · No Longer Available
Location

11845 Pabla Way, Fort Myers, FL 33912
Paseo

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
media room
tennis court
***THREE MONTH MINIMUM. PASEO RESORTS largest (2084 sq ft) and rarest townhouse at Paseo, the Santa Rosa. Elegant wood flooring and dark wood cabinets complementing the granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. (ONLY 14 SANTA ROSA IN PASEO!). Corner unit with windows facing three different orientations, offering plenty of light throughout the day. On the second floor a large loft provides lots of space for the family or an office. The 2 car garage has direct access to the kitchen. Large master bedroom offers a custom-built closet. 2 King Beds, 1 Queen, 1 Queen Sleeper Sofa in Den. Paseo is one of the most amenity rich communities in Fort Myers boasting numerous amenities & activities with a resort style pool, ice cream shop, pub, gym, movie theater, full service salon, tennis, bocce, pickle ball, billiards, fishing! Very convenient location close to I 75, airport, daily shopping needs, upscale shopping at Bell Tower and Gulf Coast Town Center & short drive to Fort Myers beach and Sanibel. OPEN SEASON 2021. $4200 PLUS 11.5%. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11845 Palba WAY have any available units?
11845 Palba WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Myers, FL.
What amenities does 11845 Palba WAY have?
Some of 11845 Palba WAY's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11845 Palba WAY currently offering any rent specials?
11845 Palba WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11845 Palba WAY pet-friendly?
No, 11845 Palba WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 11845 Palba WAY offer parking?
Yes, 11845 Palba WAY does offer parking.
Does 11845 Palba WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11845 Palba WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11845 Palba WAY have a pool?
Yes, 11845 Palba WAY has a pool.
Does 11845 Palba WAY have accessible units?
No, 11845 Palba WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 11845 Palba WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 11845 Palba WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11845 Palba WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 11845 Palba WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
