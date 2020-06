Amenities

NICE 2 BED 2 BATH CONDO WITH 1 CAR GARAGE AVAILABLE NOW IN ONE OF THE BEST COMMUNITIES IN SWFL! PASEO VOTED COMMUNITY OF THE YEAR 9 YEARS IN A ROW!! WHERE CAN YOU LIVE FOR 1750 Month CABLE & INTERNET INCLUDED!! AND enjoy ALL THESE GREAT AMENITIES: RESORT STYLE POOL, enjoy a beverage at the TIKI BAR, PLUS fitness center, movie theater, ice cream shop, Irish Pub, Bistro, tennis, volleyball, basketball, bocce ball, pickelball, fishing pier and MORE! Call to see this great condo today.