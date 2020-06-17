All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

11761 Adoncia WAY

11761 Andoncia Way · (239) 549-6215
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11761 Andoncia Way, Fort Myers, FL 33912
Paseo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3907 · Avail. now

$3,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Luxury 2 BR/2B PASEO Condo near Beaches/Shopping/Airport (vacation rental - 30 days minimum - no annual rentals).

Beautifully appointed second floor condo with balconies overlooking park and pond.

Enjoy all the amenities of Paseo, including world-class restaurants and fitness center, cinema, library, spa and salon, resort-style pool, tennis and other outdoor sport facilities.

Wireless internet and cable television are provided.

Master bedroom has a king-sized bed, second bedroom has a queen-sized bed. The master bath has separate tub and shower, the second bath has a combo tub/shower.

Note: You must apply directly to the Paseo Condo Association for approval. The application fee is paid directly to the Association. You should apply at least 30 days prior to your arrival. We will provide you with the link to complete your application once you have made your reservation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11761 Adoncia WAY have any available units?
11761 Adoncia WAY has a unit available for $3,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11761 Adoncia WAY have?
Some of 11761 Adoncia WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11761 Adoncia WAY currently offering any rent specials?
11761 Adoncia WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11761 Adoncia WAY pet-friendly?
No, 11761 Adoncia WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 11761 Adoncia WAY offer parking?
No, 11761 Adoncia WAY does not offer parking.
Does 11761 Adoncia WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11761 Adoncia WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11761 Adoncia WAY have a pool?
Yes, 11761 Adoncia WAY has a pool.
Does 11761 Adoncia WAY have accessible units?
No, 11761 Adoncia WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 11761 Adoncia WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 11761 Adoncia WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11761 Adoncia WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 11761 Adoncia WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
