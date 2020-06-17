11761 Adoncia WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool hot tub internet access tennis court

Luxury 2 BR/2B PASEO Condo near Beaches/Shopping/Airport (vacation rental - 30 days minimum - no annual rentals).



Beautifully appointed second floor condo with balconies overlooking park and pond.



Enjoy all the amenities of Paseo, including world-class restaurants and fitness center, cinema, library, spa and salon, resort-style pool, tennis and other outdoor sport facilities.



Wireless internet and cable television are provided.



Master bedroom has a king-sized bed, second bedroom has a queen-sized bed. The master bath has separate tub and shower, the second bath has a combo tub/shower.



Note: You must apply directly to the Paseo Condo Association for approval. The application fee is paid directly to the Association. You should apply at least 30 days prior to your arrival. We will provide you with the link to complete your application once you have made your reservation.