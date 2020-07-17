11737 Adoncia WAY

Amenities

This Santa Isabella floor plan is on a QUAD and is available August 2021 annually! Featuring 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths plus a 1 car garage in the resort style community of PASEO. Your stay will allow the use of an exclusive pool and pergola with seating for relaxing and grilling right in your backyard. Another added bonus is the amenities in the Paseo Village Center which include a resort-style pool with tiki bar & cabanas, community movie theater, pub, internet cafe, full spa & fitness center plus active amenities such as tennis courts, bocce ball, pickleball, basketball to name a few. No pets allowed for renters per HOA. Owner is willing to rent with or without furniture or change out 2nd bedroom beds for a queen bed if desired.