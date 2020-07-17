All apartments in Fort Myers
Location

11737 Andoncia Way, Fort Myers, FL 33912
Paseo

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3803 · Avail. now

$1,875

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
bocce court
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
This Santa Isabella floor plan is on a QUAD and is available August 2021 annually! Featuring 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths plus a 1 car garage in the resort style community of PASEO. Your stay will allow the use of an exclusive pool and pergola with seating for relaxing and grilling right in your backyard. Another added bonus is the amenities in the Paseo Village Center which include a resort-style pool with tiki bar & cabanas, community movie theater, pub, internet cafe, full spa & fitness center plus active amenities such as tennis courts, bocce ball, pickleball, basketball to name a few. No pets allowed for renters per HOA. Owner is willing to rent with or without furniture or change out 2nd bedroom beds for a queen bed if desired.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11737 Adoncia WAY have any available units?
11737 Adoncia WAY has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11737 Adoncia WAY have?
Some of 11737 Adoncia WAY's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11737 Adoncia WAY currently offering any rent specials?
11737 Adoncia WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11737 Adoncia WAY pet-friendly?
No, 11737 Adoncia WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 11737 Adoncia WAY offer parking?
Yes, 11737 Adoncia WAY offers parking.
Does 11737 Adoncia WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11737 Adoncia WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11737 Adoncia WAY have a pool?
Yes, 11737 Adoncia WAY has a pool.
Does 11737 Adoncia WAY have accessible units?
No, 11737 Adoncia WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 11737 Adoncia WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 11737 Adoncia WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11737 Adoncia WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 11737 Adoncia WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
