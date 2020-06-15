All apartments in Fort Myers
11011 Cherry Laurel Drive

11011 Cherry Laurel Drive · (239) 325-6490 ext. 3
Location

11011 Cherry Laurel Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33912
Reflection Lakes

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11011 Cherry Laurel Drive · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2032 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Almost Brand New Single Family Home Available in Reflection Isles of Fort Myers - Call 239-325-6490 to be the first to see the home and put your deposit down to secure it! Or email us at mikezrealty@gmail.com

This is only the second time this single family home is available. It is located in one of the newest and most desirable communities in Fort Myers, Reflection Isles. On site amenities include a clubhouse with basketball, and exercise room, a community pool and spa, tennis courts and a play area.

***Free Use of the Mike Z Team Moving Truck with a Signed Lease***

There is a two car garage with room for storage and a separate laundry room with extra storage as well.

Reflection Isles is located off of Palomino Lane which connects right to Daniels Parkway just a minute from I-75 for great commuting and it is a very quick right to the airport.

This community has a wonderful clubhouse with billiards, basketball, tennis courts, an exercise room, a tot lot and much more!

Call the Fort Myers Real Estate experts at the Mike Z Team today at 239-325-6490 or email us at mikez@mikezteam.com. You can apply directly online at www.mikezrentals.com. This home requires first months rent and security deposit upon signing a lease (for well qualified applicants). There is a $75 per occupant over 18 rental office application fee, a $50 broker registration fee and a $150 HOA application fee. Pets with owner approval and a $500 non refundable pet fee. This home and lease will be professionally managed by Naples, FL based Mike Z Rentals LLC.

(RLNE2666981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

