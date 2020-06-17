All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:21 AM

10700 Palazzo WAY

10700 Palazzo Way · (708) 415-7154
Location

10700 Palazzo Way, Fort Myers, FL 33913
Pelican Preserve

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
tennis court
Pelican Preserve Resort 2 bed 2 bath condo available for monthly seasonal or short-term rental. Monthly rate is for off season months April-November. 4 pools, 3 spas, fitness room, daily exercise classes, clubs, weekly movies, weekly dance party, man-made beach and pier, tennis, pickleball, lawn bowling, billiards, card rooms, fishing ponds, bike paths and walking trails, butterfly garden, library, coffee bar, computer room, and arts and crafts (supply fees apply), dance classes (fees apply) and live music and activity events (fees apply). Two restaurants and bars and three golf courses on property (fees and availability apply). BRAND new condo in elevator building, fully furnished and appointed with completely new furniture, stainless appliances, white cabinets, granite counters and open floor plan. Storage area and covered parking included. Screened lanai overlooks serene preserve area. Full in-unit washer and dryer. At least one renter must be over 40 years old. Time restrictions apply for visiting children under 18. $200 one-time community rental fee, $100 cleaning exit fee. Deposit required. 1 Pet under 20 lbs allowed with pet deposit. 30 minimum rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10700 Palazzo WAY have any available units?
10700 Palazzo WAY has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10700 Palazzo WAY have?
Some of 10700 Palazzo WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10700 Palazzo WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10700 Palazzo WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10700 Palazzo WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 10700 Palazzo WAY is pet friendly.
Does 10700 Palazzo WAY offer parking?
Yes, 10700 Palazzo WAY does offer parking.
Does 10700 Palazzo WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10700 Palazzo WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10700 Palazzo WAY have a pool?
Yes, 10700 Palazzo WAY has a pool.
Does 10700 Palazzo WAY have accessible units?
No, 10700 Palazzo WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10700 Palazzo WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 10700 Palazzo WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10700 Palazzo WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 10700 Palazzo WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
