10700 Palazzo WAY

Pelican Preserve Resort 2 bed 2 bath condo available for monthly seasonal or short-term rental. Monthly rate is for off season months April-November. 4 pools, 3 spas, fitness room, daily exercise classes, clubs, weekly movies, weekly dance party, man-made beach and pier, tennis, pickleball, lawn bowling, billiards, card rooms, fishing ponds, bike paths and walking trails, butterfly garden, library, coffee bar, computer room, and arts and crafts (supply fees apply), dance classes (fees apply) and live music and activity events (fees apply). Two restaurants and bars and three golf courses on property (fees and availability apply). BRAND new condo in elevator building, fully furnished and appointed with completely new furniture, stainless appliances, white cabinets, granite counters and open floor plan. Storage area and covered parking included. Screened lanai overlooks serene preserve area. Full in-unit washer and dryer. At least one renter must be over 40 years old. Time restrictions apply for visiting children under 18. $200 one-time community rental fee, $100 cleaning exit fee. Deposit required. 1 Pet under 20 lbs allowed with pet deposit. 30 minimum rental.