Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities pool media room tennis court

This beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath condo in prestigious Pelican Preserve is tastefully decorated with granite countertops in kitchen and stainless appliances. There are tv's in both bedrooms and living room. Pelican Preserve has amenities galore including golf, pickleball, tennis, dining, theater, pools....

This unit is available for the 2021 season, and the 2020 off season.