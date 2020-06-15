All apartments in Fort Myers
10530 Amiata WAY

10530 Amiata Way · (978) 454-7778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10530 Amiata Way, Fort Myers, FL 33913
Pelican Preserve

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

carport
gym
pool
media room
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
media room
OFF SEASON availability only from 5/15/2020 thru 12/14/2020; furnished off-season rental at Pelican Preserve. Spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath condo with carport and lanai view of preserve, convenient "Siena" location in gated, plus 55 age restricted Community. Amenities are currently under Covid-19 safe distancing measures with town center, fitness, hobby rooms, pavilion stage, movie theater, golf course, restaurants, pools and more. A short drive with easy access to I-75, Jet Blue Park, Airport, area beaches and shopping! No pets, no smoking, 1st, last, security, personal interview, Association approval costs and amenity transfer fee responsibility of Tenant, strong credit and background required. Water, sewer, full electric included in firm rent price and short term availability only. List Agents are Owners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10530 Amiata WAY have any available units?
10530 Amiata WAY has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10530 Amiata WAY have?
Some of 10530 Amiata WAY's amenities include carport, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10530 Amiata WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10530 Amiata WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10530 Amiata WAY pet-friendly?
No, 10530 Amiata WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 10530 Amiata WAY offer parking?
Yes, 10530 Amiata WAY does offer parking.
Does 10530 Amiata WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10530 Amiata WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10530 Amiata WAY have a pool?
Yes, 10530 Amiata WAY has a pool.
Does 10530 Amiata WAY have accessible units?
No, 10530 Amiata WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10530 Amiata WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 10530 Amiata WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10530 Amiata WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 10530 Amiata WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
