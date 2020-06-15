10530 Amiata WAY

Amenities

OFF SEASON availability only from 5/15/2020 thru 12/14/2020; furnished off-season rental at Pelican Preserve. Spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath condo with carport and lanai view of preserve, convenient "Siena" location in gated, plus 55 age restricted Community. Amenities are currently under Covid-19 safe distancing measures with town center, fitness, hobby rooms, pavilion stage, movie theater, golf course, restaurants, pools and more. A short drive with easy access to I-75, Jet Blue Park, Airport, area beaches and shopping! No pets, no smoking, 1st, last, security, personal interview, Association approval costs and amenity transfer fee responsibility of Tenant, strong credit and background required. Water, sewer, full electric included in firm rent price and short term availability only. List Agents are Owners.