10268 Via Colomba CIR

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool hot tub media room

Come see this three bedroom 2 1/2 bath, 1942 square foot spacious town home. Located in the gated community of Marbella on the Cypress. Kitchen features stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Open pass through to dining area and family room. Lower level has half bath, all tile on the diagonal and looks out back to six mile cypress slough. The upper level features three bedrooms and two baths. Master bedroom is large with an alcove for a desk. Master bath features a large walk in shower, double sinks and two good size closets. The other two bedrooms are larger than normal and share a bathroom with tub shower combo. Washer and dryer are upstairs for easy convenience. The community pool is exceptionally large with plenty of lounge area. Relax in the hot tub when you just need to chill out. The clubhouse is amazing. Sit around and relax or take advantage of the exercise room. Spend a family night in the game room or take advantage of the Media room. Less than 1/4 mile walk to Publix shopping plaza. Lowes, Walmart, Kohls, BJ's, Bealls, Chili's, Texas Roadhouse, Applebee's and many fast food restaurants with in half a mile. Public Eastwood golf course less than a mile away.