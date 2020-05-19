All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

10268 Via Colomba CIR

10268 Via Colombia Cir · (239) 410-6966
Location

10268 Via Colombia Cir, Fort Myers, FL 33966

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
Come see this three bedroom 2 1/2 bath, 1942 square foot spacious town home. Located in the gated community of Marbella on the Cypress. Kitchen features stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Open pass through to dining area and family room. Lower level has half bath, all tile on the diagonal and looks out back to six mile cypress slough. The upper level features three bedrooms and two baths. Master bedroom is large with an alcove for a desk. Master bath features a large walk in shower, double sinks and two good size closets. The other two bedrooms are larger than normal and share a bathroom with tub shower combo. Washer and dryer are upstairs for easy convenience. The community pool is exceptionally large with plenty of lounge area. Relax in the hot tub when you just need to chill out. The clubhouse is amazing. Sit around and relax or take advantage of the exercise room. Spend a family night in the game room or take advantage of the Media room. Less than 1/4 mile walk to Publix shopping plaza. Lowes, Walmart, Kohls, BJ's, Bealls, Chili's, Texas Roadhouse, Applebee's and many fast food restaurants with in half a mile. Public Eastwood golf course less than a mile away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10268 Via Colomba CIR have any available units?
10268 Via Colomba CIR has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10268 Via Colomba CIR have?
Some of 10268 Via Colomba CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10268 Via Colomba CIR currently offering any rent specials?
10268 Via Colomba CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10268 Via Colomba CIR pet-friendly?
No, 10268 Via Colomba CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 10268 Via Colomba CIR offer parking?
Yes, 10268 Via Colomba CIR offers parking.
Does 10268 Via Colomba CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10268 Via Colomba CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10268 Via Colomba CIR have a pool?
Yes, 10268 Via Colomba CIR has a pool.
Does 10268 Via Colomba CIR have accessible units?
No, 10268 Via Colomba CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 10268 Via Colomba CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 10268 Via Colomba CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10268 Via Colomba CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10268 Via Colomba CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
