10026 Pacific Pines AVE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

10026 Pacific Pines AVE

10026 Pacific Pines Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10026 Pacific Pines Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33966
Heritage Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
cable included
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
This is a great 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with ATTACHED ONE CAR GARAGE situated right off Six Mile Cypress in between Colonial and Daniels Parkway just seconds to everything! This newer townhome offers diagonal tile on the entire first floor and freshly cleaned carpeting on the second floor. Open kitchen allows for a dining table plus bar stools and overlooks the huge family room, screened lanai and lake view with sunny southern exposure! Brand new full size washer and dryer included. The community offers its residents a sundrenched pool, spa, kiddie pool and playground, fitness center and is gated 24 hours a day, plus this home is pet friendly (2 pets up to 50lbs or one pet max 50lbs) and offers FREE basic cable, internet and trash included with the rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10026 Pacific Pines AVE have any available units?
10026 Pacific Pines AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Myers, FL.
What amenities does 10026 Pacific Pines AVE have?
Some of 10026 Pacific Pines AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10026 Pacific Pines AVE currently offering any rent specials?
10026 Pacific Pines AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10026 Pacific Pines AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10026 Pacific Pines AVE is pet friendly.
Does 10026 Pacific Pines AVE offer parking?
Yes, 10026 Pacific Pines AVE offers parking.
Does 10026 Pacific Pines AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10026 Pacific Pines AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10026 Pacific Pines AVE have a pool?
Yes, 10026 Pacific Pines AVE has a pool.
Does 10026 Pacific Pines AVE have accessible units?
No, 10026 Pacific Pines AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10026 Pacific Pines AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10026 Pacific Pines AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10026 Pacific Pines AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10026 Pacific Pines AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
