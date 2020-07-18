10026 Pacific Pines AVE

Amenities

This is a great 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with ATTACHED ONE CAR GARAGE situated right off Six Mile Cypress in between Colonial and Daniels Parkway just seconds to everything! This newer townhome offers diagonal tile on the entire first floor and freshly cleaned carpeting on the second floor. Open kitchen allows for a dining table plus bar stools and overlooks the huge family room, screened lanai and lake view with sunny southern exposure! Brand new full size washer and dryer included. The community offers its residents a sundrenched pool, spa, kiddie pool and playground, fitness center and is gated 24 hours a day, plus this home is pet friendly (2 pets up to 50lbs or one pet max 50lbs) and offers FREE basic cable, internet and trash included with the rent!