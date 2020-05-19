10017 SKY VIEW WAY

Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED 3BR/2BA UPSTAIRS END UNIT AVAILABLE UNFURNISHED FOR ANNUAL LEASE OR FOR SEVERAL MONTHS NEGOTIABLE! Enjoy lake view from your lanai with sunny SE rear exposure. These end units are the only condos in this community that have attached 2 Car Garages! Really spacious floor plan with 2,045SF of interior space. Newer A/C system. Accordion storm shutters all around. Upgraded tile floors with newer carpeting in bedrooms. Crown molding in main living areas. The master bath was recently completely updated. Kitchen updated 4 years ago with granite counters, deep storage drawers, newer sink/faucet and under cabinet lighting. This condo is nicely painted with upgraded fixtures, fans and faucets also. THIS UNIT COMES WITH A FULL BUNDLED GOLF MEMBERSHIP! Located in the resort community of Colonial Country Club which offers 18 holes of Championship golf, clubhouse with dining, fitness center, multiple pools, tennis, pickleball, bocce, miles of walking trails and MORE! This community is highly desired for its convenient location and attractive amenities.