Home
/
Fort Myers, FL
/
10017 SKY VIEW WAY
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:13 AM

10017 SKY VIEW WAY

10017 Sky View Way · (888) 534-1116
Location

10017 Sky View Way, Fort Myers, FL 33913
Colonial Country Club

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1501 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED 3BR/2BA UPSTAIRS END UNIT AVAILABLE UNFURNISHED FOR ANNUAL LEASE OR FOR SEVERAL MONTHS NEGOTIABLE! Enjoy lake view from your lanai with sunny SE rear exposure. These end units are the only condos in this community that have attached 2 Car Garages! Really spacious floor plan with 2,045SF of interior space. Newer A/C system. Accordion storm shutters all around. Upgraded tile floors with newer carpeting in bedrooms. Crown molding in main living areas. The master bath was recently completely updated. Kitchen updated 4 years ago with granite counters, deep storage drawers, newer sink/faucet and under cabinet lighting. This condo is nicely painted with upgraded fixtures, fans and faucets also. THIS UNIT COMES WITH A FULL BUNDLED GOLF MEMBERSHIP! Located in the resort community of Colonial Country Club which offers 18 holes of Championship golf, clubhouse with dining, fitness center, multiple pools, tennis, pickleball, bocce, miles of walking trails and MORE! This community is highly desired for its convenient location and attractive amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10017 SKY VIEW WAY have any available units?
10017 SKY VIEW WAY has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10017 SKY VIEW WAY have?
Some of 10017 SKY VIEW WAY's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10017 SKY VIEW WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10017 SKY VIEW WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10017 SKY VIEW WAY pet-friendly?
No, 10017 SKY VIEW WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 10017 SKY VIEW WAY offer parking?
Yes, 10017 SKY VIEW WAY does offer parking.
Does 10017 SKY VIEW WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10017 SKY VIEW WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10017 SKY VIEW WAY have a pool?
Yes, 10017 SKY VIEW WAY has a pool.
Does 10017 SKY VIEW WAY have accessible units?
No, 10017 SKY VIEW WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10017 SKY VIEW WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 10017 SKY VIEW WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10017 SKY VIEW WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10017 SKY VIEW WAY has units with air conditioning.
