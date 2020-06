Amenities

Available Seasonally - this beautiful 3/2 home in Colonial Country Club is just waiting for you to come home to! Spend your mornings overlooking the lake and preserve from your lanai in this lovely open home. The master bathroom boasts dual sinks as well as a spacious shower and walk in closet. All 3 bedrooms are spacious in this lovely furnished home. Located conveniently near 75 and Colonial, there are plenty of options for shopping nearby as well.UNIT HAS BEEN RENTED FOR FEBRUARY AND MARCH OF 2021.