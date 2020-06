Amenities

garage range refrigerator

Lake Brantley High School- lovely home located in highly desirable Seminole County. Minutes from Maitland Blvd with easy access to I-4 and SR 429. This home is located on an oversized fully fenced yard. Side entry garage which allows lots of parking. Located across from Bear Lake. Call today for a private showing. Close to Seminole Walking and Bike Trail and close to many dining and shopping conveniences.