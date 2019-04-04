2640 Attleboro Place

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets pool air conditioning playground tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Excellent value on this charming 3BR home in the Villas of Stockbridge. Classic contemporary layout with open living/dining space, split bedroom plan and screened lanai. Updates include brand new carpet (March, 2019) and new A/C (2014). Kitchen boasts plenty of counter/cabinet space and room for eat-in dining. All appliances included. Master suite in the back of the home - ideal for privacy. Ensuite bath has oversized vanity w/2 sinks, large walk-in closet and step in shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious. One is just off the entry and has French doors, making it ideal as an office. Great location - quiet cul-de-sac street of nicely maintained homes, short drive to essential shopping/dining, and just around the corner from the community's pool, tennis courts and playground. Come see all that this special home has to offer!



Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS CLASSIC REALTY



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.