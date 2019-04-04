All apartments in Forest City
Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:35 PM

2640 Attleboro Place

2640 Attleboro Place · No Longer Available
Location

2640 Attleboro Place, Forest City, FL 32703

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Excellent value on this charming 3BR home in the Villas of Stockbridge. Classic contemporary layout with open living/dining space, split bedroom plan and screened lanai. Updates include brand new carpet (March, 2019) and new A/C (2014). Kitchen boasts plenty of counter/cabinet space and room for eat-in dining. All appliances included. Master suite in the back of the home - ideal for privacy. Ensuite bath has oversized vanity w/2 sinks, large walk-in closet and step in shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious. One is just off the entry and has French doors, making it ideal as an office. Great location - quiet cul-de-sac street of nicely maintained homes, short drive to essential shopping/dining, and just around the corner from the community's pool, tennis courts and playground. Come see all that this special home has to offer!

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS CLASSIC REALTY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2640 Attleboro Place have any available units?
2640 Attleboro Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest City, FL.
What amenities does 2640 Attleboro Place have?
Some of 2640 Attleboro Place's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2640 Attleboro Place currently offering any rent specials?
2640 Attleboro Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2640 Attleboro Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2640 Attleboro Place is pet friendly.
Does 2640 Attleboro Place offer parking?
No, 2640 Attleboro Place does not offer parking.
Does 2640 Attleboro Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2640 Attleboro Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2640 Attleboro Place have a pool?
Yes, 2640 Attleboro Place has a pool.
Does 2640 Attleboro Place have accessible units?
No, 2640 Attleboro Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2640 Attleboro Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2640 Attleboro Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2640 Attleboro Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2640 Attleboro Place has units with air conditioning.
