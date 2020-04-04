All apartments in Forest City
1226 Gay Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

1226 Gay Street

1226 Gay Street · No Longer Available
Location

1226 Gay Street, Forest City, FL 32703

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
3BD/1.5BA Blue Bungalow in Apopka- Priced to Rent! - This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1,507 sqft home is located in Apopka and it's ready for move-in! Upon entry, you'll be greeted by the the light and airy feel in the main living area of the home. The main living areas and the bedrooms are carpeted, while the kitchen and bathrooms have tile flooring. Off to the side of the spacious living area is the kitchen. The kitchen features 42" cabinetry, plenty of storage space, and stainless steel appliances including the range, microwave, and refrigerator. Off to the side of the living room, you'll find one of the bedrooms. Down the hall you'll find the other two bedrooms and baths. All of the bedrooms in this home are well sized, have well-sized closets, and offer plenty of natural light. The full bath in this home is centrally located and each bedroom has easy access. One of the bedrooms has an en suite half-bath for convenience. The home also features a Florida sun room- a perfect space to enjoy your morning cup of coffee! Outside of the home, you'll find the spacious and beautiful fenced-in yard. An added bonus to the outside area is the gazebo canopy, which is a perfect spot to hang out while the kids and dog play in the yard. Rounding out this beautiful home is the carport, the included washer and dryer, and mature landscaping. This home is just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment and major roadways such as SR 436, I-4, SR 434, 417, RDV Sportsplex, Seminole State, Bear Lake, and the Wekiva State Park. You don't want to miss out on calling this place home!

ATTENTION: Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty at (407) 772-5555.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE5598722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 Gay Street have any available units?
1226 Gay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest City, FL.
What amenities does 1226 Gay Street have?
Some of 1226 Gay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 Gay Street currently offering any rent specials?
1226 Gay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 Gay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1226 Gay Street is pet friendly.
Does 1226 Gay Street offer parking?
Yes, 1226 Gay Street offers parking.
Does 1226 Gay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1226 Gay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 Gay Street have a pool?
No, 1226 Gay Street does not have a pool.
Does 1226 Gay Street have accessible units?
No, 1226 Gay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 Gay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1226 Gay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1226 Gay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1226 Gay Street does not have units with air conditioning.
