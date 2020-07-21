This wonderful 2 story 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home has lots of room to stretch out in. Master is on the main floor with two bedrooms upstairs. This home has dark cabinets with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The large master bathroom has a double vanity and walk in closet. The backyard is fenced in with room to roam. There is a covered porch in the rear of the home to sip your coffee in the morning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 953 FLOYD ST have any available units?
953 FLOYD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 953 FLOYD ST have?
Some of 953 FLOYD ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 953 FLOYD ST currently offering any rent specials?
953 FLOYD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.