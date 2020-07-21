953 FLOYD ST

Amenities

This wonderful 2 story 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home has lots of room to stretch out in. Master is on the main floor with two bedrooms upstairs. This home has dark cabinets with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The large master bathroom has a double vanity and walk in closet. The backyard is fenced in with room to roam. There is a covered porch in the rear of the home to sip your coffee in the morning.