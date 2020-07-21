All apartments in Fleming Island
Last updated November 5 2019

953 FLOYD ST

953 Floyd Street · No Longer Available
Location

953 Floyd Street, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This wonderful 2 story 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home has lots of room to stretch out in. Master is on the main floor with two bedrooms upstairs. This home has dark cabinets with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The large master bathroom has a double vanity and walk in closet. The backyard is fenced in with room to roam. There is a covered porch in the rear of the home to sip your coffee in the morning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 953 FLOYD ST have any available units?
953 FLOYD ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 953 FLOYD ST have?
Some of 953 FLOYD ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher.
Is 953 FLOYD ST currently offering any rent specials?
953 FLOYD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 953 FLOYD ST pet-friendly?
No, 953 FLOYD ST is not pet friendly.
Does 953 FLOYD ST offer parking?
Yes, 953 FLOYD ST offers parking.
Does 953 FLOYD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 953 FLOYD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 953 FLOYD ST have a pool?
No, 953 FLOYD ST does not have a pool.
Does 953 FLOYD ST have accessible units?
No, 953 FLOYD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 953 FLOYD ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 953 FLOYD ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 953 FLOYD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 953 FLOYD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
