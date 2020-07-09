6276 CREEK RD

Amenities

West Shores Forest pool home in the heart of Fleming Island with NO HOA! This 3 bedroom split floor plan with beautiful wood tile floors, vaulted ceiling in family room with wood burning fireplace! Spacious owners suite. Located on almost an acre and the property features a 36' x 36' detached garage and attached garge. Enjoy your free time out back with the serene nature views of your private back yard backing up to preserve. Bask in the warm Florida sun and cool off in the salt water pool. Bring your RV or Boat! Conveniently located to shopping and restaurants. Minutes to Clay Baptist Hospital and Nemours Childrens Specialty Care. Twenty minute drive to NAS Jax. Located in the much sought after A rated Clay County school system.