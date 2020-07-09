All apartments in Fleming Island
6276 CREEK RD

6276 South Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

6276 South Creek Road, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
West Shores Forest pool home in the heart of Fleming Island with NO HOA! This 3 bedroom split floor plan with beautiful wood tile floors, vaulted ceiling in family room with wood burning fireplace! Spacious owners suite. Located on almost an acre and the property features a 36' x 36' detached garage and attached garge. Enjoy your free time out back with the serene nature views of your private back yard backing up to preserve. Bask in the warm Florida sun and cool off in the salt water pool. Bring your RV or Boat! Conveniently located to shopping and restaurants. Minutes to Clay Baptist Hospital and Nemours Childrens Specialty Care. Twenty minute drive to NAS Jax. Located in the much sought after A rated Clay County school system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6276 CREEK RD have any available units?
6276 CREEK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 6276 CREEK RD have?
Some of 6276 CREEK RD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6276 CREEK RD currently offering any rent specials?
6276 CREEK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6276 CREEK RD pet-friendly?
No, 6276 CREEK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 6276 CREEK RD offer parking?
Yes, 6276 CREEK RD offers parking.
Does 6276 CREEK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6276 CREEK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6276 CREEK RD have a pool?
Yes, 6276 CREEK RD has a pool.
Does 6276 CREEK RD have accessible units?
No, 6276 CREEK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6276 CREEK RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6276 CREEK RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6276 CREEK RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6276 CREEK RD does not have units with air conditioning.

