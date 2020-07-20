All apartments in Fleming Island
2441 SOUTHERN LINKS DR
2441 SOUTHERN LINKS DR

2441 Southern Links Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2441 Southern Links Drive, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great Family home in wonderful Fleming Island Plantation. Great golf community, close to shopping, restaurants, schools, walking trails. All amenities included in rent except golf. 5 bedroom 4ba LR/DR family room, corner lot, 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2441 SOUTHERN LINKS DR have any available units?
2441 SOUTHERN LINKS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 2441 SOUTHERN LINKS DR have?
Some of 2441 SOUTHERN LINKS DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2441 SOUTHERN LINKS DR currently offering any rent specials?
2441 SOUTHERN LINKS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2441 SOUTHERN LINKS DR pet-friendly?
No, 2441 SOUTHERN LINKS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 2441 SOUTHERN LINKS DR offer parking?
Yes, 2441 SOUTHERN LINKS DR offers parking.
Does 2441 SOUTHERN LINKS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2441 SOUTHERN LINKS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2441 SOUTHERN LINKS DR have a pool?
Yes, 2441 SOUTHERN LINKS DR has a pool.
Does 2441 SOUTHERN LINKS DR have accessible units?
No, 2441 SOUTHERN LINKS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2441 SOUTHERN LINKS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2441 SOUTHERN LINKS DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2441 SOUTHERN LINKS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2441 SOUTHERN LINKS DR does not have units with air conditioning.
