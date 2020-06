Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

1832 Harbor Island Dr. Available 03/07/20 3/2 IN FLEMING ISLAND - Come home to desirable Fleming Island! This beautiful 3/2 offers lots of space, cozy fireplace, fenced backyard and more! Close to Fleming Island shopping, schools, and golf courses for the golf enthusiast!

Visit Riveroakrealty.net for showing!



**THIS IS A NO PET HOME**



(RLNE3431976)