1786 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool tennis court

A rare gem in perfect neighborhood! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features 2945 square feet. Home has beautiful open floor plan, glass front door, and completely redone 2nd bathroom. Master Bedroom has tray ceilings, walk-in closet & master bath w/garden tub. Huge kitchen with island. Breakfast far area which overlooks into large living room that is adorned with beautiful fireplace. When you step out into the spectacular 640 sq ft sun room addition, you will be at peace w/the amazing view of the lake, making it great for bird watching. Fleming Island Plantation is complete w/a golf course, fantastic schools, nature walking & biking trails providing great views of St. Johns River.ALSO: there is free access to 2 pools, basketball and tennis courts .