Fleming Island, FL
1786 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:53 AM

1786 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR

1786 Chatham Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1786 Chatham Village Drive, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
A rare gem in perfect neighborhood! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features 2945 square feet. Home has beautiful open floor plan, glass front door, and completely redone 2nd bathroom. Master Bedroom has tray ceilings, walk-in closet & master bath w/garden tub. Huge kitchen with island. Breakfast far area which overlooks into large living room that is adorned with beautiful fireplace. When you step out into the spectacular 640 sq ft sun room addition, you will be at peace w/the amazing view of the lake, making it great for bird watching. Fleming Island Plantation is complete w/a golf course, fantastic schools, nature walking & biking trails providing great views of St. Johns River.ALSO: there is free access to 2 pools, basketball and tennis courts .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1786 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have any available units?
1786 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 1786 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have?
Some of 1786 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1786 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1786 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1786 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR pet-friendly?
No, 1786 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 1786 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 1786 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR offers parking.
Does 1786 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1786 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1786 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have a pool?
Yes, 1786 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR has a pool.
Does 1786 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have accessible units?
No, 1786 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1786 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1786 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1786 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1786 CHATHAM VILLAGE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
