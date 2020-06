Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Pine Lake of Eagle Harbor on a peaceful pond - just a short walk from neighborhood park and trail. Split floor plan with spacious master suite on main floor and two guest rooms upstairs - both w/new flooring! Large vaulted family room, with space for formal dining area as well as eat-in kitchen space. Extra long driveway will accommodate 3+ cars! Kitchen and laundry appliances included as well as access to all Eagle Harbor amenities!