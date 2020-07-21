1655 CALMING WATER DR

Amenities

Clean Clean Clean. 3 bedroom/2 bath plus a 2 car garage duplex with a HUGE screened patio. This home has upgraded, tile throughout, Silestone countertops, Crown Molding. Huge master bath room with large walk in shower. Large closets. Laundry room with lots of room for extras storage. Lakeridge South is a quiet community in the heart of Fleming Island Plantation. This gated community is maintained by the association. Great for low maintenance living. Close to shopping, the new Baptist Clay hospital, 2 pools, tennis, golf, the library and A rated schools.