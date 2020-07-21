All apartments in Fleming Island
1655 CALMING WATER DR
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:15 AM

1655 CALMING WATER DR

1655 Calming Water Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1655 Calming Water Drive, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Clean Clean Clean. 3 bedroom/2 bath plus a 2 car garage duplex with a HUGE screened patio. This home has upgraded, tile throughout, Silestone countertops, Crown Molding. Huge master bath room with large walk in shower. Large closets. Laundry room with lots of room for extras storage. Lakeridge South is a quiet community in the heart of Fleming Island Plantation. This gated community is maintained by the association. Great for low maintenance living. Close to shopping, the new Baptist Clay hospital, 2 pools, tennis, golf, the library and A rated schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 CALMING WATER DR have any available units?
1655 CALMING WATER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 1655 CALMING WATER DR have?
Some of 1655 CALMING WATER DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 CALMING WATER DR currently offering any rent specials?
1655 CALMING WATER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 CALMING WATER DR pet-friendly?
No, 1655 CALMING WATER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 1655 CALMING WATER DR offer parking?
Yes, 1655 CALMING WATER DR offers parking.
Does 1655 CALMING WATER DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1655 CALMING WATER DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 CALMING WATER DR have a pool?
Yes, 1655 CALMING WATER DR has a pool.
Does 1655 CALMING WATER DR have accessible units?
No, 1655 CALMING WATER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 CALMING WATER DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1655 CALMING WATER DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1655 CALMING WATER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1655 CALMING WATER DR does not have units with air conditioning.
