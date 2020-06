Amenities

Welcome to your new home! What is not to love about this home? Right away you'll notice this is a corner lot, so you have a huge (and I mean HUGE) yard - front and back! The back yard is totally private as it backs up the woods. Upon entering the home you will notice the abundance of natural light throughout. The spacious kitchen features a eat-in elevated bar overlooking not only the living room, but also the back yard. The master suite features vaulted ceilings and large windows overlooking the back yard. The master bathroom has an over sized tub and separate shower. Did we mention the large walk-in closet with built-ins? Yep! You've got that too! Both bedrooms and the guest bath have plenty of storage space and natural light as well.