Home
/
Fleming Island, FL
/
1628 MISTY LAKE DR
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

1628 MISTY LAKE DR

1628 Misty Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1628 Misty Lake Drive, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
3 Bedrooms plus an office in desirable Eagle Harbor! Located in Waterford Landing, this home has a split bedroom floor plan, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate formal dining and living rooms, wood & tile floors, and 3 full bathrooms. Beautiful built-ins and fireplace in living room. Luxurious Balboa swim spa in the screened lanai. Fully fenced backyard overlooks peaceful conservation area. Rent includes lawn care and swim spa maintenance. Tenant will have full use of Eagle Harbor amenities! Convenient to NAS Jax and located in a great school district! Owner will consider up to two dogs with $350 non-refundable pet fee per dog. No cats please. No inside smoking. Security deposit of $1,900 and $30 application fee per adult. $100 lease prep fee. 2 year lease minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 MISTY LAKE DR have any available units?
1628 MISTY LAKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 1628 MISTY LAKE DR have?
Some of 1628 MISTY LAKE DR's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 MISTY LAKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1628 MISTY LAKE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 MISTY LAKE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1628 MISTY LAKE DR is pet friendly.
Does 1628 MISTY LAKE DR offer parking?
Yes, 1628 MISTY LAKE DR offers parking.
Does 1628 MISTY LAKE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1628 MISTY LAKE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 MISTY LAKE DR have a pool?
Yes, 1628 MISTY LAKE DR has a pool.
Does 1628 MISTY LAKE DR have accessible units?
No, 1628 MISTY LAKE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 MISTY LAKE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1628 MISTY LAKE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1628 MISTY LAKE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1628 MISTY LAKE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

