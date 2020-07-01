1628 MISTY LAKE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool hot tub

3 Bedrooms plus an office in desirable Eagle Harbor! Located in Waterford Landing, this home has a split bedroom floor plan, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate formal dining and living rooms, wood & tile floors, and 3 full bathrooms. Beautiful built-ins and fireplace in living room. Luxurious Balboa swim spa in the screened lanai. Fully fenced backyard overlooks peaceful conservation area. Rent includes lawn care and swim spa maintenance. Tenant will have full use of Eagle Harbor amenities! Convenient to NAS Jax and located in a great school district! Owner will consider up to two dogs with $350 non-refundable pet fee per dog. No cats please. No inside smoking. Security deposit of $1,900 and $30 application fee per adult. $100 lease prep fee. 2 year lease minimum.