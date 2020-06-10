All apartments in Fleming Island
1625 Vineland Cir Unit D

1625 Vineland Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1625 Vineland Circle, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
basketball court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
pool
AVAILABLE NOW - FOR RENT: 3BR 2BA CONDO IN AUTUMN GLEN AT FLEMING ISLAND PLANTATION - This is a one story end unit featuring a water view that is located within the Autumn Glen Community of Fleming Island Plantation. A nicely laid out town-home that is a short drive to NAS Jacksonville or Camp Blanding. It is conveniently located near shopping and restaurants and is just a short walk to the community amenities which include basketball courts, two swim areas, walking paths, and picnic areas all of which inclusive with the rent. Newer carpets, appliances, and paint throughout.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4396587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 Vineland Cir Unit D have any available units?
1625 Vineland Cir Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 1625 Vineland Cir Unit D have?
Some of 1625 Vineland Cir Unit D's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 Vineland Cir Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Vineland Cir Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Vineland Cir Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 Vineland Cir Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 1625 Vineland Cir Unit D offer parking?
No, 1625 Vineland Cir Unit D does not offer parking.
Does 1625 Vineland Cir Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 Vineland Cir Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Vineland Cir Unit D have a pool?
Yes, 1625 Vineland Cir Unit D has a pool.
Does 1625 Vineland Cir Unit D have accessible units?
No, 1625 Vineland Cir Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 Vineland Cir Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 Vineland Cir Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1625 Vineland Cir Unit D have units with air conditioning?
No, 1625 Vineland Cir Unit D does not have units with air conditioning.
