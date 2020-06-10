1625 Vineland Cir Unit D

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW - FOR RENT: 3BR 2BA CONDO IN AUTUMN GLEN AT FLEMING ISLAND PLANTATION - This is a one story end unit featuring a water view that is located within the Autumn Glen Community of Fleming Island Plantation. A nicely laid out town-home that is a short drive to NAS Jacksonville or Camp Blanding. It is conveniently located near shopping and restaurants and is just a short walk to the community amenities which include basketball courts, two swim areas, walking paths, and picnic areas all of which inclusive with the rent. Newer carpets, appliances, and paint throughout.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4396587)