1492 LAUREL OAK DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court

Located in Fleming Island Island Plantation, walking distance to Thunderbolt Elementary and the YMCA. This house is bright and open, White cabinet in kitchen, all tile or wood laminate flooring throughout. A fireplace anchors the family room. Covered porch overlooking pond with a fenced yard. Includes lawn maintenance. Community amenities includes 2 swim parks, tennis courts, basketball, playgrounds and scheduled events for the whole family. Call for your private showing today. Applications are available online.