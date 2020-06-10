All apartments in Fleming Island
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

1492 LAUREL OAK DR

1492 Laurel Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1492 Laurel Oak Drive, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
Located in Fleming Island Island Plantation, walking distance to Thunderbolt Elementary and the YMCA. This house is bright and open, White cabinet in kitchen, all tile or wood laminate flooring throughout. A fireplace anchors the family room. Covered porch overlooking pond with a fenced yard. Includes lawn maintenance. Community amenities includes 2 swim parks, tennis courts, basketball, playgrounds and scheduled events for the whole family. Call for your private showing today. Applications are available online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1492 LAUREL OAK DR have any available units?
1492 LAUREL OAK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 1492 LAUREL OAK DR have?
Some of 1492 LAUREL OAK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1492 LAUREL OAK DR currently offering any rent specials?
1492 LAUREL OAK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1492 LAUREL OAK DR pet-friendly?
No, 1492 LAUREL OAK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 1492 LAUREL OAK DR offer parking?
No, 1492 LAUREL OAK DR does not offer parking.
Does 1492 LAUREL OAK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1492 LAUREL OAK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1492 LAUREL OAK DR have a pool?
Yes, 1492 LAUREL OAK DR has a pool.
Does 1492 LAUREL OAK DR have accessible units?
No, 1492 LAUREL OAK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1492 LAUREL OAK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1492 LAUREL OAK DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1492 LAUREL OAK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1492 LAUREL OAK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
