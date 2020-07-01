1478 Walnut Creek DR

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage

This Eagle Harbor home features a stacked stone exterior, front porch, three car garage and backs up to a pond. The interior features an office, dining room, large kitchen, family room with fireplace. Three way split bedrooms. Master suite has a garden tub, gym shower and separate vanities. Large covered lanai features pond views.

