All apartments in Fleming Island
Find more places like 1478 Walnut Creek DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fleming Island, FL
/
1478 Walnut Creek DR
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:24 AM

1478 Walnut Creek DR

1478 Walnut Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fleming Island
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments under $1,300
See all

Location

1478 Walnut Creek Drive, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
This Eagle Harbor home features a stacked stone exterior, front porch, three car garage and backs up to a pond. The interior features an office, dining room, large kitchen, family room with fireplace. Three way split bedrooms. Master suite has a garden tub, gym shower and separate vanities. Large covered lanai features pond views.
This Eagle Harbor home features a stacked stone exterior, front porch, three car garage and backs up to a pond. The interior features an office, dining room, large kitchen, family room with fireplace. Three way split bedrooms. Master suite has a garden tub, gym shower and separate vanities. Large covered lanai features pond views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1478 Walnut Creek DR have any available units?
1478 Walnut Creek DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 1478 Walnut Creek DR have?
Some of 1478 Walnut Creek DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1478 Walnut Creek DR currently offering any rent specials?
1478 Walnut Creek DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1478 Walnut Creek DR pet-friendly?
No, 1478 Walnut Creek DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 1478 Walnut Creek DR offer parking?
Yes, 1478 Walnut Creek DR offers parking.
Does 1478 Walnut Creek DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1478 Walnut Creek DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1478 Walnut Creek DR have a pool?
No, 1478 Walnut Creek DR does not have a pool.
Does 1478 Walnut Creek DR have accessible units?
No, 1478 Walnut Creek DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1478 Walnut Creek DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1478 Walnut Creek DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1478 Walnut Creek DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1478 Walnut Creek DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220
Fleming Island, FL 32003

Similar Pages

Fleming Island 1 BedroomsFleming Island 2 Bedrooms
Fleming Island 3 BedroomsFleming Island Accessible Apartments
Fleming Island Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida