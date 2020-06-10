1175 Florida A1a

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub internet access sauna tennis court

AVAILABLE Nov 15 2019 through Dec 31, 2019 & March On. Reserved Jan-Feb. Spend the holidays in exquisite beach accommodations. Totally remodeled executive Style condo is directly overlooking the ocean. 2 direct ocean balconies: master bedroom, guest bedroom & living room have sliders open to direct ocean balconies & gorgeous views. Exquisitely appointed property. Built in Buffet, Gorgeous kitchen Kraftmaid all wood cabinetry with soft close hinges/drawers, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Fabulous office/den/3rd guest room. Flat screen TV's throughout. Full size front load w/d. 1 under building parking. Community clubhouse, heated pool, beach access, Saunas, tennis court. Near shopping, dining, golf, & fishing. Rent includes cable, WIFI, water/ sewer. Luxury galore! NO PET