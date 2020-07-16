All apartments in Flagler County
700 Cinnamon Beach Ln
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:35 PM

700 Cinnamon Beach Ln

700 Cinnamon Beach Way · (386) 569-5383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

700 Cinnamon Beach Way, Flagler County, FL 32137

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 651 · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2003 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
internet access
Direct ocean front 3/3 condo in prestigious gated beachfront golfing community. Gorgeous master suite with king size bed, luxurious master bath with soaking tub and separate shower, 2nd guest room with King size bed, and kids room with 2 full beds. This place will accommodate from a small to a large family, and even friends who want to go and vacation together. Fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops for gourmet cooks, and if you love to eat out, there are many great restaurants to choose from. Large plasma Internet TV's in each room, cable, free Wi Fi Internet is there for you. Large patio with patio table and chairs as well as a lounger is there for you to enjoy gorgeous ocean view and hearing the soothing sound of waves down bellow. This exclusive community has a large variety of amenities...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Cinnamon Beach Ln have any available units?
700 Cinnamon Beach Ln has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 700 Cinnamon Beach Ln have?
Some of 700 Cinnamon Beach Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Cinnamon Beach Ln currently offering any rent specials?
700 Cinnamon Beach Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Cinnamon Beach Ln pet-friendly?
No, 700 Cinnamon Beach Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flagler County.
Does 700 Cinnamon Beach Ln offer parking?
Yes, 700 Cinnamon Beach Ln offers parking.
Does 700 Cinnamon Beach Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Cinnamon Beach Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Cinnamon Beach Ln have a pool?
Yes, 700 Cinnamon Beach Ln has a pool.
Does 700 Cinnamon Beach Ln have accessible units?
No, 700 Cinnamon Beach Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Cinnamon Beach Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Cinnamon Beach Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Cinnamon Beach Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Cinnamon Beach Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
