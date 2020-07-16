700 Cinnamon Beach Ln

Amenities

Direct ocean front 3/3 condo in prestigious gated beachfront golfing community. Gorgeous master suite with king size bed, luxurious master bath with soaking tub and separate shower, 2nd guest room with King size bed, and kids room with 2 full beds. This place will accommodate from a small to a large family, and even friends who want to go and vacation together. Fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops for gourmet cooks, and if you love to eat out, there are many great restaurants to choose from. Large plasma Internet TV's in each room, cable, free Wi Fi Internet is there for you. Large patio with patio table and chairs as well as a lounger is there for you to enjoy gorgeous ocean view and hearing the soothing sound of waves down bellow. This exclusive community has a large variety of amenities...