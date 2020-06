Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Third floor unit which overlooks both the ocean and the intracoastal. View sunrises and sunsets from your balconies. New floors, remolded kitchen and updated bathrooms. Easy walk to the beach or just sit out back at the beautiful pool. Parking garage in building.