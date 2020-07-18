All apartments in Flagler Beach
Find more places like 112 7th St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flagler Beach, FL
/
112 7th St S
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:10 AM

112 7th St S

112 7th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flagler Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

112 7th Street South, Flagler Beach, FL 32136

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Location! Boutique building of only 14 units in the heart of Flagler Beach. This is a ground floor 1 Bed 1 Bath condo that has been totally renovated. Less than a block to the pristine Atlantic Ocean and walking distance to all of Flagler's restaurants and shops. Enjoy low maintenance living at an affordable price in one of Florida's coolest small beach towns!! Condo does not allow dogs. Unfurnished, non-smoking unit. Long term lease. Rent includes water/sewer, pest control, and trash. Photos taken previously when unit was furnished. Owner is a licensed real estate broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 7th St S have any available units?
112 7th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flagler Beach, FL.
What amenities does 112 7th St S have?
Some of 112 7th St S's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 7th St S currently offering any rent specials?
112 7th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 7th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 7th St S is pet friendly.
Does 112 7th St S offer parking?
Yes, 112 7th St S offers parking.
Does 112 7th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 7th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 7th St S have a pool?
No, 112 7th St S does not have a pool.
Does 112 7th St S have accessible units?
No, 112 7th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 112 7th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 7th St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 7th St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 7th St S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Flagler Beach 2 BedroomsFlagler Beach Apartments with Garages
Flagler Beach Apartments with GymsFlagler Beach Apartments with Pools
Flagler Beach Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
Palm Valley, FLDeLand, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLMount Dora, FLOrange City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FL
Ponce Inlet, FLVillano Beach, FLGlencoe, FLDeBary, FLDeltona, FLHeathrow, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLSouth Daytona, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Edward Waters CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Jacksonville University