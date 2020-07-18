112 7th St S

Amenities

Location! Boutique building of only 14 units in the heart of Flagler Beach. This is a ground floor 1 Bed 1 Bath condo that has been totally renovated. Less than a block to the pristine Atlantic Ocean and walking distance to all of Flagler's restaurants and shops. Enjoy low maintenance living at an affordable price in one of Florida's coolest small beach towns!! Condo does not allow dogs. Unfurnished, non-smoking unit. Long term lease. Rent includes water/sewer, pest control, and trash. Photos taken previously when unit was furnished. Owner is a licensed real estate broker.