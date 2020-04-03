All apartments in Fisher Island
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:15 PM

5284 Fisher Island Dr

5284 Fisher Island Drive · (305) 343-5830
Location

5284 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL 33109
Fisher Island

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5284 · Avail. now

$25,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
new construction
sauna
This stunning 8th-floor Bayview unit on Fisher Island has been professionally designed and renovated. Showcases: mesmerizing views from every room, 6260 sq. ft interior, 3 bedrooms plus office, 3.5 baths, formal dining room, master bedroom has spacious walk-in closets, his and her bathrooms, gym, sauna, spa, jacuzzi and steam shower, immaculate kitchen with top of the line appliances, built in oversized bar with wine coolers, offered fully furnished, expansive terraces perfect for entertaining with expansive terraces with 360 degree views of Fisher Island, Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline and much more. The building has been recently renovated. Visit this exceptional offering! Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5284 Fisher Island Dr have any available units?
5284 Fisher Island Dr has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5284 Fisher Island Dr have?
Some of 5284 Fisher Island Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5284 Fisher Island Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5284 Fisher Island Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5284 Fisher Island Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5284 Fisher Island Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fisher Island.
Does 5284 Fisher Island Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5284 Fisher Island Dr does offer parking.
Does 5284 Fisher Island Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5284 Fisher Island Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5284 Fisher Island Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5284 Fisher Island Dr has a pool.
Does 5284 Fisher Island Dr have accessible units?
No, 5284 Fisher Island Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5284 Fisher Island Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5284 Fisher Island Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5284 Fisher Island Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5284 Fisher Island Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
