5284 Fisher Island Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool hot tub new construction sauna

This stunning 8th-floor Bayview unit on Fisher Island has been professionally designed and renovated. Showcases: mesmerizing views from every room, 6260 sq. ft interior, 3 bedrooms plus office, 3.5 baths, formal dining room, master bedroom has spacious walk-in closets, his and her bathrooms, gym, sauna, spa, jacuzzi and steam shower, immaculate kitchen with top of the line appliances, built in oversized bar with wine coolers, offered fully furnished, expansive terraces perfect for entertaining with expansive terraces with 360 degree views of Fisher Island, Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline and much more. The building has been recently renovated. Visit this exceptional offering! Easy to show.