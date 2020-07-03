All apartments in Fisher Island
Find more places like 5242 Fisher Island Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fisher Island, FL
/
5242 Fisher Island Dr
Last updated July 3 2020 at 1:53 PM

5242 Fisher Island Dr

5242 Fisher Island Drive · (305) 343-5830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fisher Island
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5242 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL 33109
Fisher Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5242 · Avail. now

$35,000

4 Bed · 6 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
media room
This stunning 4th floor Bayview unit redefines luxury living at it's finest. Completely renovated to perfection this masterpiece encompasses 6, 120 sq ft interior, 4 bedrooms + 1 staff room , 5.5 baths. It showcases expansive terraces with AC overlooking the Miami downtown skyline and Biscayne Bay, perfect for entertaining! Professionally designed the unit features an open layout with a formal dining, living and media room, exquisite marble floors, a state of the art kitchen and bathrooms, costume built closets, impact glass doors, wine cellar, a spacious master bedroom with a his and her walk in closet and many more. Live the Fisher Island lifestyle in this private oasis. Easy to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5242 Fisher Island Dr have any available units?
5242 Fisher Island Dr has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5242 Fisher Island Dr have?
Some of 5242 Fisher Island Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5242 Fisher Island Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5242 Fisher Island Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5242 Fisher Island Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5242 Fisher Island Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fisher Island.
Does 5242 Fisher Island Dr offer parking?
No, 5242 Fisher Island Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5242 Fisher Island Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5242 Fisher Island Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5242 Fisher Island Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5242 Fisher Island Dr has a pool.
Does 5242 Fisher Island Dr have accessible units?
No, 5242 Fisher Island Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5242 Fisher Island Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5242 Fisher Island Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5242 Fisher Island Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5242 Fisher Island Dr has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5242 Fisher Island Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fisher Island 2 BedroomsFisher Island 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFisher Island Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Fisher Island Furnished ApartmentsFisher Island Luxury Places
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLIves Estates, FLEl Portal, FLRichmond West, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity