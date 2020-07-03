5242 Fisher Island Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool media room

This stunning 4th floor Bayview unit redefines luxury living at it's finest. Completely renovated to perfection this masterpiece encompasses 6, 120 sq ft interior, 4 bedrooms + 1 staff room , 5.5 baths. It showcases expansive terraces with AC overlooking the Miami downtown skyline and Biscayne Bay, perfect for entertaining! Professionally designed the unit features an open layout with a formal dining, living and media room, exquisite marble floors, a state of the art kitchen and bathrooms, costume built closets, impact glass doors, wine cellar, a spacious master bedroom with a his and her walk in closet and many more. Live the Fisher Island lifestyle in this private oasis. Easy to show!