5242 Fisher Island Dr

This stunning 4th floor Bayview unit redefines luxury living at it's finest. Completely renovated to perfection this masterpiece encompasses 6, 120 sq ft interior, 4 bedrooms + 1 staff room , 5.5 baths. It showcases expansive terraces with AC overlooking the Miami downtown skyline and Biscayne Bay, perfect for entertaining! Professionally designed the unit features an open layout with a formal dining, living and media room, exquisite marble floors, a state of the art kitchen and bathrooms, costume built closets, impact glass doors, wine cellar, a spacious master bedroom with a his and her walk in closet and many more. Live the Fisher Island lifestyle in this private oasis. Easy to show!